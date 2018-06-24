BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#199528 - 06/24/18 09:25 PM Re: 2018 USBC Open Championships Syracuse NY [Re: dalion]
dalion
Junior Master

Registered: 05/15/15
Posts: 36
A/S/L: 46/M/VA
On second thought. Looks like we found someone
_________________________
Avg: 208
High game: 300 (only 1 sanctioned so far)
High series: 815
USBC Open: 16 consecutive years
Open Avg: 184
Open Avg last 3 years: 181
The new 2018 avg adjustment: 210
2002 Hoinke Tournament All events Champion

#199529 - 06/24/18 09:36 PM Re: 2018 USBC Open Championships Syracuse NY [Re: dalion]
dalion
Junior Master

Registered: 05/15/15
Posts: 36
A/S/L: 46/M/VA
So team event has more oil/longer pattern?
_________________________
Avg: 208
High game: 300 (only 1 sanctioned so far)
High series: 815
USBC Open: 16 consecutive years
Open Avg: 184
Open Avg last 3 years: 181
The new 2018 avg adjustment: 210
2002 Hoinke Tournament All events Champion

#199530 - Yesterday at 04:20 PM Re: 2018 USBC Open Championships Syracuse NY [Re: dalion]
Dennis Michael
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9713
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
Nice going guys!!

I haven't cashed in 6 years. Course, I haven't gone in 6 years. Not since my knee went out.
_________________________
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl




#199531 - Today at 06:04 AM Re: 2018 USBC Open Championships Syracuse NY [Re: dalion]
6_ball_man
2X Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/19/07
Posts: 854
A/S/L: 60/m/downtown churchville
Me and my group will be in SYR to bowl this weekend. We bowl team at 11 Sunday and d/s Monday at SEVEN AM!! ugh...8 local guys and 2 friends from Great Britain. I am the weakest player of the 10. [shrug]
_________________________
In decreasing order of reaction:
Monster Kraken - box 2k dull
Storm Code Red (box finish)
Monster Loch Ness - 4k+polish
Brunswick Gold Rhino Pro (shiny)
Storm IQ Tour30 - 4k dull
Storm Polar Ice - 4k+polish

avatar is out of date
equipment list too

