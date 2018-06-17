Sponsored Links







He takes five pieces of tape to make the tier.

I've modified it a little bit and it makes it easier to put together.

I use one full piece of tape on the bottom. Then I cut the ends off of three pieces of full sized tape. Take one of the pieces left and cut in two equal halves. Take two of the remaining pieces and cut them to 3/4's length which will give you two 3/4 pieces and two 1/4 pieces. Place two 3/4 length pieces on the full size tape to start. Then place two of the 1/2 length pieces on top of that and then place the two 1/4 length pieces on top of that. I use one full sized piece of Real Bowler's Tape on top of that to cover the whole tiered tape unit.

I typically place the entire unit towards the bottom of the thumb hole on the front side of the hole. This unit fills in the gap of the tip end of your thumb so that you are not tempted to squeeze the ball during your swing. It sure helped me a lot as I used to squeeze the ball something terrible years ago.

I used to do that in my thumb. Kept it straight. Then, got the molded thumb.

