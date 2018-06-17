I'll try again

Pin location is very important, but only if you know your PAP. The distance between the pin and your PAP controls how fast your ball will expend any impetus you've put into it during your release.
Generally speaking a pin-to-PAP of 3-3/8 will expend energy quickest. This distance is where a ball will experience the most flare. The longer the distance, up to 6 inches plus, flare will be reduced, but RPM's will be conserved.
If a person is having trouble with their ball rolling-out, they may benefit from a longer pin-to-PAP and it probably won't end up over their ring finger or over and between their finger holes.
The opposite is also true. People having trouble getting their ball to set up and roll, will benefit from a shorter pin-to-PAP and it will probably fall next to their ring finger.
Like ball motion, many good bowlers become obsessed with RPM's but lose sight of where those RPM's get expended. A ball that never gets into a roll, will hit like a powder puff, regardless of apparent RPM's going down the lane.
As I learned a couple of years ago on this site and after emails to the USBC technical staff, a person who imparts 250 RPM's on their ball from start to finish, will experience 500 RPM's just during the roll phase. Any drilling that reduces these roll-phase RPM's is inappropriate and the bowler is leaving a lot of score on the lanes. People like Belmo and Tackett are experiencing 1200 RPM's during the roll phase which explains why they out-qualify everyone on a regular bases. They carry a much higher percent of hits.