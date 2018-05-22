Sponsored Links







Any chance you could post your video?

Re: no one on for 5 days





Registered: 01/14/07

Posts: 796

Unfortunately I end up deleting them after I've watched them, so I don't have any saved. I'm thinking the next time I'll bowl is Sunday morning, I'll see what I can do then about getting a video. I intend on working on hinging instead of pushing away. I've got a whole summer to work on it.

Mark



Re: no one on for 5 days





Registered: 12/11/05

Posts: 9712

I eliminated the un-hinge few years back. I found myself pulling the ball up in the backswing. Even with a waist bend.



Went back to push off and now have timing trouble. 6 of one, half dozen of the other.



But, I find myself targeting better with a push off. Push directly at my target.

Re: no one on for 5 days

A/S/L: 71/m/IL Originally Posted By: Dennis Michael I eliminated the un-hinge few years back. I found myself pulling the ball up in the backswing. Even with a waist bend.



Went back to push off and now have timing trouble. 6 of one, half dozen of the other.



But, I find myself targeting better with a push off. Push directly at my target.

I tend to pull up on the ball in the backswing, which certainly doesn't help my game one bit. On the other hand I find that with a push away towards my target I tend to do quite well at getting the ball out to my target pretty well.

I tend to pull up on the ball in the backswing, which certainly doesn't help my game one bit. On the other hand I find that with a push away towards my target I tend to do quite well at getting the ball out to my target pretty well.

Gravity sure can help with keeping your ball speed constant and inertia of the ball in the swing sure helps keep it on target if it starts out well in the push away.

Re: no one on for 5 days

A/S/L: 70/M/California About 18 months ago I began working on ways to increase my speed. I also discontinued pushing the ball away.



I did miss starting the ball toward my target, but I began doing something else much better. I started pointing at my target with my 'left' hand, palm-out, thumb-down.



When my backswing begins to come forward, I use my left arm coming back to offset the torque of my ball coming forward. This technique provides 3 benefits, I stay more balanced, my body becomes a lever allowing me to exert more speed and RPM's on the ball and it helps with body angle. Combined with the stopping action of my footwork, I was able to increase my speed 2 MPH and increase my rev-rate about 10%.



Most of the pros use this technique, I just added pointing my left hand at my target to replace what I lost.

Re: no one on for 5 days





Registered: 12/21/12

Posts: 573

Finished my Thursday leagues last night. Draw in the first league , played early and the lanes hadn't been dressed, reactive balls back in the bag in warm up, played the first game with my spare ball ,any rotation and it hooked , then switched to a house ball for games 2 & 3, every one struggled but the draw [4-4] kept us in second.

Second league my playing partner couldn't make it, played with a blind , 15 pins off his average , overall lost first game by 7, second by 1, 3rd by 22. Match play won my first 2 draw in the 3rd . Overall score 12.5 to 3.5 to them , dropped us from 3rd to 5th.



Re: no one on for 5 days

A/S/L: 71/m/IL Too bad on the last night of league, Steve.

It's tough when you're not bowling with a full squad.

Our men's team last season was for a five-man league.

We had eight guys signed up. You'd think that we'd not have any problems having five guys bowling each and every week, but nooooo!

We had one fellow with degenerative bone disease and another with back problems. Then there was another guy who broke his little finger badly at kids baseball practice and couldn't bowl all year.

We had several weeks where we barely had three bowlers show up. Not fun when the prize fund suffers and some of the guys didn't pay for the games they missed. Bad news...

Re: no one on for 5 days





Registered: 12/11/05

Posts: 9712

After week 1, last year. One of our regulars had to quit, because his wife made him. Shaking my head. So, we bowled all year with 2 subs filling in his place. There many nights where we only had 4 instead of 5 bowlers.

We did finish the league in 3rd, and 5th after the playoffs out of 20 teams.



Re: no one on for 5 days





Registered: 12/21/12

Posts: 573

Doubles league , so one man down , leaves lot for the other player to do. It was close , If I'd not shared the last game we'd have finished 4th, equal points but we'd got the better pin fall.

Our payout was better then last year, this time it pays for 5 weeks of bowling, rather then 3. I'm looking for some positives.



Sunday league final results just came in, postponed game got played tonight due to a lane break down, we weren't playing and we've dropped a place in that too. Don't know yet what the payout is but won't be giving the day job up

