#199492 - 08:48 AM I'll try again RGR

Bracket Donor



Registered: 06/11/16

Posts: 147

A/S/L: 62/m/Ontario I joined this forum a while back and it has given me good advice, but when asking about which is the best ball to get I get asked whats my P.A.P. tilt angle, rotation angle, rev rate ball speed and the so on, I though I'm way over my head with this forum, I'm a hick bowler in a small town. But I did a little searching and with my Pro Shop guy found my P.A.P. whoopee, then asked about tilt angle, huh, can't do that same with all the other stuff, I could probably find my tilt angle, but the other stuff is going to be alittle harder. So this is what I'm dealing with so when I ask what would be the best ball for me on a oily lane, I throw with good speed, low revs,and if you ask me what my tilt angle, rev rate, tilt rotation, ball speed, I can't answer those questions and not getting any help from my Pro Shop so there comes my problem. So I can only get it drilled by what he thinks the ball should do if drilled to such and such a layout, but is it right, don't know, have to take my chances, travelling is not really an option, your talking hrs. to next biggest city. So any thoughts would help.

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

#199493 - 09:47 AM Re: I'll try again 82Boat69

Touring Pro Contender



Registered: 06/24/16

Posts: 634

A/S/L: 70/M/California What was your PAP?

Top #199494 - 10:29 AM Re: I'll try again Re: RGR] 82Boat69

Touring Pro Contender



Registered: 06/24/16

Posts: 634

A/S/L: 70/M/California



You mention the shot is oily, but don't say much else. Knowing the oil pattern length will help a lot.



Finally, matching the ball to your personal specs and the lane condition is what you want. However, finding that information may be as difficult as the details about your delivery.



If you can afford to spend the money and don't mind re-drilling if you get it wrong, then I can give you some hints and we can work off of that.



First, go here;



https://www.bowlingball.com/info/perfect_scale.html



This is a simple cover-stock aggression scale. Low numbers on this scale are good for dry lanes and high numbers are good for oily lanes.



Now, go to bowlingball.com. Take your cursor and 'hover' over 'balls' on the homepage. This will show you all the possible ways to search for bowling balls.



Since you have good speed but not many RPM's you'll need something mildly aggressive to



Next, to help with RPM's, you'll want a ball with a lower RG to help create/store energy. For each ball you look at, bowlingball.com will show you a spec sheet for that ball if you just click on it. That sheet will tell you a lot about the ball you're looking at.



Once we find out what your PAP is, we can potentially help with a dual-angle drilling specification to go along with the ball you select. The reasons everyone wants so much detail is they don't want to make a recommendation that will cost you $250 dollars and perhaps leave you with a bowling ball that's un-playable.You mention the shot is oily, but don't say much else. Knowing the oil pattern length will help a lot.Finally, matching the ball to your personal specs and the lane condition is what you want. However, finding that information may be as difficult as the details about your delivery.If you can afford to spend the money and don't mind re-drilling if you get it wrong, then I can give you some hints and we can work off of that.First, go here;This is a simple cover-stock aggression scale. Low numbers on this scale are good for dry lanes and high numbers are good for oily lanes.Now, go to bowlingball.com. Take your cursor and 'hover' over 'balls' on the homepage. This will show you all the possible ways to search for bowling balls.Since you have good speed but not many RPM's you'll need something mildly aggressive to deal with the oil. So look at balls with a perfect scale 180 and above.Next, to help with RPM's, you'll want a ball with a lower RG to help create/store energy. For each ball you look at, bowlingball.com will show you a spec sheet for that ball if you just click on it. That sheet will tell you a lot about the ball you're looking at.Once we find out what your PAP is, we can potentially help with a dual-angle drilling specification to go along with the ball you select.

Top #199495 - 11:22 AM Re: I'll try again Re: RGR] djp1080

Team USA Contender



Registered: 04/20/13

Posts: 424

A/S/L: 71/m/IL RGR, I looked back at some previous posts and you had three balls with very similar technical specifications for RG and differential. Two of the balls were asymmetrical, too.

I believe you had the Gauntlet and the Haywire. Don't know the third one. You worked on your game and got your average up to 190 or so. Very good! You play on the outside of the lane around first arrow.

Generally you'll find that on a THS the flood of oil starts right at board 10 (2nd arrow). So you're getting your ball starting right in the dry boards. I'll suggest that you move your body around 5 or 6 or more boards to the right and get your ball started in the oil a bit. Find a target that will allow the ball to start left of board 10 and migrate toward the dry boards a bit farther down the lane. This will help these good balls you have to work for you and retain their rotational energy farther down the lane.

The ball will still be able to rotate all the way to end of the oil pattern at around 40 feet or so away from the foul line and it should turn the corner nicely for you in the last 20 feet of the lane towards the pocket.

I don't think you need another ball; however, if you're dead set on getting one, take a look at Storm's Hy-Road or their Hy-Road Pearl balls. They're what many folks call a benchmark ball. These are two balls that have survived the test of time and can be used on most any condition you'll find and do well with them.

Hope this helps...

Top #199496 - 11:28 AM Re: I'll try again Re: RGR] djp1080

Team USA Contender



Registered: 04/20/13

Posts: 424

A/S/L: 71/m/IL

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4yjQI58UPsI RGR, Here's a video that is not very technical, but you might get a little idea on how to attack THS:

Top #199497 - 03:43 PM Re: I'll try again Re: 82Boat69] RGR

Bracket Donor



Registered: 06/11/16

Posts: 147

A/S/L: 62/m/Ontario Thanks

Top #199498 - 03:45 PM Re: I'll try again Re: djp1080] RGR

Bracket Donor



Registered: 06/11/16

Posts: 147

A/S/L: 62/m/Ontario Thanks

Top #199499 - 03:56 PM Re: I'll try again Re: RGR] 82Boat69

Touring Pro Contender



Registered: 06/24/16

Posts: 634

A/S/L: 70/M/California By the way, if you know your PAP now, you can reverse engineer the dual angles for balls you already own. Knowing the dual angles on your current equipment and how they react on the oil pattern you bowl on, will be helpful going forward to choose angles that may be more appropriate.

Top #199500 - Re: I'll try again Re: 82Boat69] RGR

Bracket Donor



Registered: 06/11/16

Posts: 147

A/S/L: 62/m/Ontario Wish I could bowl with you guys both you and dip1080, might then be able to carry a 200 average.

Top #199501 - Re: I'll try again Re: 82Boat69] djp1080

Team USA Contender



Registered: 04/20/13

Posts: 424

A/S/L: 71/m/IL Originally Posted By: 82Boat69 By the way, if you know your PAP now, you can reverse engineer the dual angles for balls you already own. Knowing the dual angles on your current equipment and how they react on the oil pattern you bowl on, will be helpful going forward to choose angles that may be more appropriate.



His His Pro Shop operator/owner should be able to determine all that stuff for him I would hope...

