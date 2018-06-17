I'll try again

The reasons everyone wants so much detail is they don't want to make a recommendation that will cost you $250 dollars and perhaps leave you with a bowling ball that's un-playable.
You mention the shot is oily, but don't say much else. Knowing the oil pattern length will help a lot.
Finally, matching the ball to your personal specs and the lane condition is what you want. However, finding that information may be as difficult as the details about your delivery.
If you can afford to spend the money and don't mind re-drilling if you get it wrong, then I can give you some hints and we can work off of that.
First, go here;https://www.bowlingball.com/info/perfect_scale.html
This is a simple cover-stock aggression scale. Low numbers on this scale are good for dry lanes and high numbers are good for oily lanes.
Now, go to bowlingball.com. Take your cursor and 'hover' over 'balls' on the homepage. This will show you all the possible ways to search for bowling balls.
Since you have good speed but not many RPM's you'll need something mildly aggressive to deal
with the oil. So look at balls with a perfect scale 180 and above.
Next, to help with RPM's, you'll want a ball with a lower RG to help create/store energy. For each ball you look at, bowlingball.com will show you a spec sheet for that ball if you just click on it. That sheet will tell you a lot about the ball you're looking at.
Once we find out what your PAP is, we can potentially help with a dual-angle drilling specification to go along with the ball you select.