BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Amateur Bowling » Leagues & Sport Bowling » Summer Leagues 2018 thread
Register (FREE)    Forum List        Calendar     Active Topics    FAQ
Sponsored Links




ChatBox:

Sponsored Links


Page 3 of 3 < 1 2 3
Topic Options
Rate This Topic
#199485 - 06/11/18 08:56 AM Re: Summer Leagues 2018 thread [Re: Richie V.]
6_ball_man Online content
2X Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/19/07
Posts: 851
A/S/L: 60/m/downtown churchville
Well, this past week, I pulled a muscle in my back early in game 3, and was considering DNFing when my brain said, "Just take shorter steps." So I did and posted a triple that brought the game up from something close to 100 to better but still not good. Before the back issue, I whiffed a 4 pin (of all things) in the 10th of game 1 to lose the game by ONE! UGH!!
OTOH - for the 3 weeks of the "I Want My Momma" pattern I was 2nd in the league and qualify for the step-ladder this coming week. OTOOH - This week, we change to "The Great Depression" pattern... 36' which is MUCH shorter than the 1st 2 patterns. The step-ladder is right after league and will be on the Momma pattern...I will be hauling in a whole barrel-full of equipment for this session. Wish me luck!
_________________________
In decreasing order of reaction:
Monster Kraken - box 2k dull
Storm Code Red (box finish)
Monster Loch Ness - 4k+polish
Brunswick Gold Rhino Pro (shiny)
Storm IQ Tour30 - 4k dull
Storm Polar Ice - 4k+polish

avatar is out of date
equipment list too

Top
#10100 - 1 second ago Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links Online content
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
Top
#199486 - 06/11/18 12:51 PM Re: Summer Leagues 2018 thread [Re: 6_ball_man]
djp1080 Offline
Team USA Contender

Registered: 04/20/13
Posts: 421
A/S/L: 70/m/IL
Sounds like you're the man!
Too bad about your back though. Best of luck. Take some Aleve. Hope your back holds up well...

Top
#199487 - 06/11/18 05:18 PM Re: Summer Leagues 2018 thread [Re: djp1080]
6_ball_man Online content
2X Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/19/07
Posts: 851
A/S/L: 60/m/downtown churchville
Originally Posted By: djp1080
Sounds like you're the man!
Too bad about your back though. Best of luck. Take some Aleve. Hope your back holds up well...


wellll....I am only the 2nd man...LoL I could be #1 by the end of the step-ladder.

when I came home, I took a hydro and an advil and went to bed. I had a golf date the next AM, and got up a touch sore, took 2 aleves before golf and never felt even a twinge and my back has been fine since, even through another golf outing (2 aleves beforehand - just in case you understand). The problem isn't spinal. It is the muscle right above the right cheek. I am thinking it is golf related, cuz I just restarted playing after a 20 year layoff.
_________________________
In decreasing order of reaction:
Monster Kraken - box 2k dull
Storm Code Red (box finish)
Monster Loch Ness - 4k+polish
Brunswick Gold Rhino Pro (shiny)
Storm IQ Tour30 - 4k dull
Storm Polar Ice - 4k+polish

avatar is out of date
equipment list too

Top
#199488 - 06/11/18 07:01 PM Re: Summer Leagues 2018 thread [Re: 6_ball_man]
djp1080 Offline
Team USA Contender

Registered: 04/20/13
Posts: 421
A/S/L: 70/m/IL
Good deal!
I could tell you my golf story, but I'll skip it for now.
I didn't have a good experience on my first outing.
Learned many years later that I should drive with left handed clubs and putt with right handed clubs. End of story.
Guess with your layoff it was a bit of a strain on muscles you haven't used much over the years.
I get a little strain on the muscles or tendons above my knees. Otherwise in pretty good shape at least for bowling.
Take care...

Top
#199491 - Today at 06:08 AM Re: Summer Leagues 2018 thread [Re: Richie V.]
6_ball_man Online content
2X Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/19/07
Posts: 851
A/S/L: 60/m/downtown churchville
soooo....I ended up the 3rd man. I gave a credible showing, starting with the front 4 strikes, but the other had the front 3 and I had 2 washouts and a split down the stretch to let him back in. BOTH washes I missed by exactly ONE board, and on the split I hit my spot and the ball just jumped off the end of the pattern [shrug].

Earlier was our first go on the "Great Depression" pattern, which was MUCH shorter than the 2 previous patterns, so I had to go out to the 5 board or so, but I used pretty aggressive stuff out there. It WAS shorter, but more volume, so I didn't need the less aggressive stuff I hauled in with me. Yesterday I prebowled for this week's session and I was set up at the other end of the house, on a pair that we don't use in league. I played it pretty much in the same spot but with less aggressive-more-medium stuff. I think that the surface on that pair must be more frictiony. I shot about the same number I had on Thursday for series. [shrug again]...I DID have 3 washouts after not having any before, but picked 2 of them. both sets were in the 530 range (on my 150something average)
_________________________
In decreasing order of reaction:
Monster Kraken - box 2k dull
Storm Code Red (box finish)
Monster Loch Ness - 4k+polish
Brunswick Gold Rhino Pro (shiny)
Storm IQ Tour30 - 4k dull
Storm Polar Ice - 4k+polish

avatar is out of date
equipment list too

Top
Page 3 of 3 < 1 2 3



Moderator:  Angel, Community Manager 
Savings That Support BowlingCommunity.com
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything on Amazon.com or eBay please use these links to go to the web sites.

This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all! The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com and eBay will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.
BowlingCommunity.com Recent Posts
Summer Leagues 2018 thread
by 6_ball_man - Today at 06:08 AM
For the good of the sport?
by BOSStull - Yesterday at 06:39 PM
what will become of AMF
by Dennis Michael - 06/10/18 05:29 AM
2018 USBC Open Championships Syracuse NY
by wronghander - 05/27/18 05:03 PM
no one on for 5 days
by 82Boat69 - 05/23/18 04:38 PM
True Motion vs. Black Widow Urethane
by Mkirchie - 05/20/18 07:28 AM
Terms Of Use
Use of this community signifies your agreement to the Community Standards and Conditions of Use.
Privacy statement · · Mark all read
Contact Us · BowlingFans.com Home · Top

Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
About BowlingFans.com | Contact Us | Advertise With Us | Site Map
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. | Material Connection Disclosure

Copyright © 1998 - 2018 - usrbingeek LLC | Copyright Policy
BowlingFans.com, BowlingFans, The Right Approach, Kegler's Connection, Tour411, BallBeat, BowlingCommunity.com, BowlSearch.com, and Bowling News You Can Use are trademarks of usrbingeek LLC. All other trademarks and tradenames are property of their respective owners.