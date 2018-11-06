Sponsored Links







A/S/L: 60/m/downtown churchville Registered: 10/19/07Posts: 851A/S/L: 60/m/downtown churchville Well, this past week, I pulled a muscle in my back early in game 3, and was considering DNFing when my brain said, "Just take shorter steps." So I did and posted a triple that brought the game up from something close to 100 to better but still not good. Before the back issue, I whiffed a 4 pin (of all things) in the 10th of game 1 to lose the game by ONE! UGH!!

OTOH - for the 3 weeks of the "I Want My Momma" pattern I was 2nd in the league and qualify for the step-ladder this coming week. OTOOH - This week, we change to "The Great Depression" pattern... 36' which is MUCH shorter than the 1st 2 patterns. The step-ladder is right after league and will be on the Momma pattern...I will be hauling in a whole barrel-full of equipment for this session. Wish me luck! _________________________

In decreasing order of reaction:

Monster Kraken - box 2k dull

Storm Code Red (box finish)

Monster Loch Ness - 4k+polish

Brunswick Gold Rhino Pro (shiny)

Storm IQ Tour30 - 4k dull

Storm Polar Ice - 4k+polish



avatar is out of date

equipment list too

Re: Summer Leagues 2018 thread djp1080

Sounds like you're the man!

Too bad about your back though. Best of luck. Take some Aleve. Hope your back holds up well...

Re: Summer Leagues 2018 thread 6_ball_man

Originally Posted By: djp1080 Sounds like you're the man!

Too bad about your back though. Best of luck. Take some Aleve. Hope your back holds up well...

Too bad about your back though. Best of luck. Take some Aleve. Hope your back holds up well...



wellll....I am only the 2nd man...LoL I could be #1 by the end of the step-ladder.



when I came home, I took a hydro and an advil and went to bed. I had a golf date the next AM, and got up a touch sore, took 2 aleves before golf and never felt even a twinge and my back has been fine since, even through another golf outing (2 aleves beforehand - just in case you understand). The problem isn't spinal. It is the muscle right above the right cheek. I am thinking it is golf related, cuz I just restarted playing after a 20 year layoff. wellll....I am only the 2nd man...LoL I could be #1 by the end of the step-ladder.when I came home, I took a hydro and an advil and went to bed. I had a golf date the next AM, and got up a touch sore, took 2 aleves before golf and never felt even a twinge and my back has been fine since, even through another golf outing (2 aleves beforehand - just in case you understand). The problem isn't spinal. It is the muscle right above the right cheek. I am thinking it is golf related, cuz I just restarted playing after a 20 year layoff. _________________________

Re: Summer Leagues 2018 thread djp1080

I could tell you my golf story, but I'll skip it for now.

I didn't have a good experience on my first outing.

Learned many years later that I should drive with left handed clubs and putt with right handed clubs. End of story.

Guess with your layoff it was a bit of a strain on muscles you haven't used much over the years.

I get a little strain on the muscles or tendons above my knees. Otherwise in pretty good shape at least for bowling.

I could tell you my golf story, but I'll skip it for now.I didn't have a good experience on my first outing.Learned many years later that I should drive with left handed clubs and putt with right handed clubs. End of story.Guess with your layoff it was a bit of a strain on muscles you haven't used much over the years.I get a little strain on the muscles or tendons above my knees. Otherwise in pretty good shape at least for bowling.Take care...

Re: Summer Leagues 2018 thread 6_ball_man

soooo....I ended up the 3rd man. I gave a credible showing, starting with the front 4 strikes, but the other had the front 3 and I had 2 washouts and a split down the stretch to let him back in. BOTH washes I missed by exactly ONE board, and on the split I hit my spot and the ball just jumped off the end of the pattern [shrug].



Earlier was our first go on the "Great Depression" pattern, which was MUCH shorter than the 2 previous patterns, so I had to go out to the 5 board or so, but I used pretty aggressive stuff out there. It WAS shorter, but more volume, so I didn't need the less aggressive stuff I hauled in with me. Yesterday I prebowled for this week's session and I was set up at the other end of the house, on a pair that we don't use in league. I played it pretty much in the same spot but with less aggressive-more-medium stuff. I think that the surface on that pair must be more frictiony. I shot about the same number I had on Thursday for series. [shrug again]...I DID have 3 washouts after not having any before, but picked 2 of them. both sets were in the 530 range (on my 150something average) _________________________

