Sponsored Links







ChatBox: Sponsored Links





Page 8 of 8 < 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 Topic Options Rate This Topic #199394 - 10:29 PM Re: For the good of the sport? Re: BOSStull] Dennis Michael





Registered: 12/11/05

Posts: 9707

A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Virtual League ChampionRegistered: 12/11/05Posts: 9707A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill In 2006, I did a study for a friend who owned a bowling alley. Condidering the lane man and machine were sunk cost. The out of pocket cost to him was $.25 per lane to strip and oil. His machine did them both simultaneously. But, he only stripped twice per week.



Another chain house near by did the same study for a cost of $.26 per lane. Comparing those two, I feel confident it isn't a lot to oil.



Now, if you go to the ICE oil that back fills grooves or the colored oil, the cost adds up.



Average price for lane conditioner is $90-100 per 1.25 gallon container. Or $280-330 for 5 gallons. But, many houses buy it in drums, which brings the cost down. Stripper, which is done periodically not nightly, costs $125 for a 5 gal jug.



Edited by Dennis Michael ( 10:32 PM ) _________________________

LM - Black Diamond 15#

Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#

Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#

Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl









Top #10100 - Sponsored Links Sponsored Links Sponsored Links

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Top #199489 - 06:07 PM Re: For the good of the sport? Re: wronghander] wronghander

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 04/04/12

Posts: 562

A/S/L: 33/M/NH Registered: 04/04/12Posts: 562A/S/L: 33/M/NH Originally Posted By: wronghander

I agree that the 3oz rule should be instituted earlier (maybe Aug 1 so that it doesn't affect Nationals). Most of my balls have balance holes so it makes me not want to go out and buy anything until the new rule takes effect. If others have a similar mindset, that ultimately hurts the manufacturers.

Common sense ended up prevailing. The 3oz rule will be in effect as of August 1.



https://bowl.com/News/NewsDetails.aspx?id=23622331380 Common sense ended up prevailing. The 3oz rule will be in effect as of August 1. _________________________

High Game: 300 (5)

High Series: 803

Top #199490 - 06:39 PM Re: For the good of the sport? Re: wronghander] BOSStull

2x Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/15/11

Posts: 1153

A/S/L: 61/M /Georgia Registered: 10/15/11Posts: 1153A/S/L: 61/M /Georgia Originally Posted By: wronghander Originally Posted By: wronghander

I agree that the 3oz rule should be instituted earlier (maybe Aug 1 so that it doesn't affect Nationals). Most of my balls have balance holes so it makes me not want to go out and buy anything until the new rule takes effect. If others have a similar mindset, that ultimately hurts the manufacturers.

Common sense ended up prevailing. The 3oz rule will be in effect as of August 1.



https://bowl.com/News/NewsDetails.aspx?id=23622331380 Common sense ended up prevailing. The 3oz rule will be in effect as of August 1. That is good to know. I already opted a month ago to have my new SON!Q drilled to the upcoming specifications. So August 1 it will be legal.

Current Average 208



Current Bag 16lbs

Storm: Hy-Road,Hy-Road Nano,Intense,Son!Q

L/M Legends: New Standard, Yeah Baby



HG 300,

HS 811

https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull/

_________________________Current Average 208Current Bag 16lbsStorm: Hy-Road,Hy-Road Nano,Intense,Son!QL/M Legends: New Standard, Yeah BabyHS 811

Top Page 8 of 8 < 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8

Tweet

Preview

Hop to: Coaching And Equipment ------ Beginner Help Physical/Mental Game & Lane Conditions Videos The Pro Shop Bowling Ball Reviews Amateur Bowling ------ Leagues & Sport Bowling Tournaments Collegiate & Youth Bowling Professional Bowling ------ Pro Bowling Tours Miscellaneous ------ The Bowler's Lounge Other Forms of Bowling For Sale/Wanted; Bowling Classifieds New Member Intros & Tech Help Virtual League Annoucements Virtual League Community Manager Moderator: Angel