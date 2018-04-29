BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Miscellaneous » The Bowler's Lounge » For the good of the sport?
Register (FREE)    Forum List        Calendar     Active Topics    FAQ
Sponsored Links




ChatBox:

Sponsored Links


Page 8 of 8 < 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Topic Options
Rate This Topic
#199394 - 04/29/18 10:29 PM Re: For the good of the sport? [Re: BOSStull]
Dennis Michael Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9707
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
In 2006, I did a study for a friend who owned a bowling alley. Condidering the lane man and machine were sunk cost. The out of pocket cost to him was $.25 per lane to strip and oil. His machine did them both simultaneously. But, he only stripped twice per week.

Another chain house near by did the same study for a cost of $.26 per lane. Comparing those two, I feel confident it isn't a lot to oil.

Now, if you go to the ICE oil that back fills grooves or the colored oil, the cost adds up.

Average price for lane conditioner is $90-100 per 1.25 gallon container. Or $280-330 for 5 gallons. But, many houses buy it in drums, which brings the cost down. Stripper, which is done periodically not nightly, costs $125 for a 5 gal jug.


Edited by Dennis Michael (04/29/18 10:32 PM)
_________________________
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl




Top
#10100 - 1 second ago Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links Online content
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
Top
#199489 - Yesterday at 06:07 PM Re: For the good of the sport? [Re: wronghander]
wronghander Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 04/04/12
Posts: 562
A/S/L: 33/M/NH
Originally Posted By: wronghander

I agree that the 3oz rule should be instituted earlier (maybe Aug 1 so that it doesn't affect Nationals). Most of my balls have balance holes so it makes me not want to go out and buy anything until the new rule takes effect. If others have a similar mindset, that ultimately hurts the manufacturers.

Common sense ended up prevailing. The 3oz rule will be in effect as of August 1.

https://bowl.com/News/NewsDetails.aspx?id=23622331380
_________________________
High Game: 300 (5)
High Series: 803

Top
#199490 - Yesterday at 06:39 PM Re: For the good of the sport? [Re: wronghander]
BOSStull Offline
2x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1153
A/S/L: 61/M /Georgia
Originally Posted By: wronghander
Originally Posted By: wronghander

I agree that the 3oz rule should be instituted earlier (maybe Aug 1 so that it doesn't affect Nationals). Most of my balls have balance holes so it makes me not want to go out and buy anything until the new rule takes effect. If others have a similar mindset, that ultimately hurts the manufacturers.

Common sense ended up prevailing. The 3oz rule will be in effect as of August 1.

https://bowl.com/News/NewsDetails.aspx?id=23622331380
That is good to know. I already opted a month ago to have my new SON!Q drilled to the upcoming specifications. So August 1 it will be legal.
_________________________
Current Average 208

Current Bag 16lbs
Storm: Hy-Road,Hy-Road Nano,Intense,Son!Q
L/M Legends: New Standard, Yeah Baby

HG 300,
HS 811
https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull/

Top
Page 8 of 8 < 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8



Moderator:  Angel, Community Manager 
Savings That Support BowlingCommunity.com
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything on Amazon.com or eBay please use these links to go to the web sites.

This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all! The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com and eBay will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.
BowlingCommunity.com Recent Posts
Summer Leagues 2018 thread
by 6_ball_man - Today at 06:08 AM
For the good of the sport?
by BOSStull - Yesterday at 06:39 PM
what will become of AMF
by Dennis Michael - 06/10/18 05:29 AM
2018 USBC Open Championships Syracuse NY
by wronghander - 05/27/18 05:03 PM
no one on for 5 days
by 82Boat69 - 05/23/18 04:38 PM
True Motion vs. Black Widow Urethane
by Mkirchie - 05/20/18 07:28 AM
Terms Of Use
Use of this community signifies your agreement to the Community Standards and Conditions of Use.
Privacy statement · · Mark all read
Contact Us · BowlingFans.com Home · Top

Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
About BowlingFans.com | Contact Us | Advertise With Us | Site Map
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. | Material Connection Disclosure

Copyright © 1998 - 2018 - usrbingeek LLC | Copyright Policy
BowlingFans.com, BowlingFans, The Right Approach, Kegler's Connection, Tour411, BallBeat, BowlingCommunity.com, BowlSearch.com, and Bowling News You Can Use are trademarks of usrbingeek LLC. All other trademarks and tradenames are property of their respective owners.