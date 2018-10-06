Summer Leagues 2018 thread

Well, this past week, I pulled a muscle in my back early in game 3, and was considering DNFing when my brain said, "Just take shorter steps." So I did and posted a triple that brought the game up from something close to 100 to better but still not good. Before the back issue, I whiffed a 4 pin (of all things) in the 10th of game 1 to lose the game by ONE! UGH!!
OTOH - for the 3 weeks of the "I Want My Momma" pattern I was 2nd in the league and qualify for the step-ladder this coming week. OTOOH - This week, we change to "The Great Depression" pattern... 36' which is MUCH shorter than the 1st 2 patterns. The step-ladder is right after league and will be on the Momma pattern...I will be hauling in a whole barrel-full of equipment for this session. Wish me luck!
In decreasing order of reaction:
Monster Kraken - box 2k dull
Storm Code Red (box finish)
Monster Loch Ness - 4k+polish
Brunswick Gold Rhino Pro (shiny)
Storm IQ Tour30 - 4k dull
Storm Polar Ice - 4k+polish
