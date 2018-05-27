what will become of AMF

The Building has been painted, red, black and grey. The Zone name is down.
Inside, the counter wall is now black, red and grey. The Brunswick logos on ball returns are being replaced. Shoes have changed. But, the side walls still have BZ clearly visible on wall carpeting. The Bar wall on the concourse has been removed and is now open.
The road sign is still BZ.
Most notably is the change in operating hours. in Summer, opens at 11 am and closes at 11 PM on weekdays, Midnight
weekends.
IDK why they still have 3 at the counter, 2 at concession/bar. Business has dropped in half.
The one league I bowl in there threatened to leave if lineage increased. So, it remained the same. But, the contract changed. Used to be an absent bowled wasn't changed for lineage, now they are. Officers got free game pass, no more.
They used to make a 100 cup coffee pot for Sr League. I know it didn't get all used, and they left it out all day. So, last week they dropped it in half to 50. Haha, they ran out and boy did those old ladies let them know about it.
Its Cosmic bowling most open hours with lights flashing and music blasting, and the place is empty. Bowlers don't come any more to practice. And, it appears to be a policy to play music during leagues. They won't turn it off but down.