Page 7 of 7

Our Brunswick Zone (and all of them in the area) has been remodeled. Lineage has gone up. Choice has gone down. Beer-lines aren't cleaned very regularly and the beer tastes like bandaids (chlorophynol, technically)



o) My BZ is in the process of removing anything with the Brunswick name attached. Removing nameplates on ball returns, chairs , anything. All you see now is OMG and LOL on the side walls. Now the counter person is doubling as the bartender. Having to wait for someone to get a pitcher of beer before I can get someone at the counter to answer the intercom for ball return.

Re: what will become of AMF

Our Brunswick Zone (and all of them in the area) has been remodeled. Lineage has gone up. Choice has gone down. Beer-lines aren't cleaned very regularly and the beer tastes like bandaids (chlorophynol, technically)



o) My BZ is in the process of removing anything with the Brunswick name attached. Removing nameplates on ball returns, chairs , anything. All you see now is OMG and LOL on the side walls. Now the counter person is doubling as the bartender. Having to wait for someone to get a pitcher of beer before I can get someone at the counter to answer the intercom for ball return.

My local BZ started doing the same thing about a year ago. The first thing to go was the Brunswick masking units. They have the same blank white ones that they can use to show videos on which I've seen in a lot of AMF centers. Not only that but the rental shoes have the AMF logo on them, as does the letterhead on the paperwork, plus the paper lining in the food baskets. Other than the Brunswick lanes/pins/ball returns the center looks indistinguishable from an AMF house. I had read somewhere that Bowlmor had a 5 year license to use the Brunswick name so wouldn't surprise me if they are in the process or renaming these centers. My local BZ started doing the same thing about a year ago. The first thing to go was the Brunswick masking units. They have the same blank white ones that they can use to show videos on which I've seen in a lot of AMF centers. Not only that but the rental shoes have the AMF logo on them, as does the letterhead on the paperwork, plus the paper lining in the food baskets. Other than the Brunswick lanes/pins/ball returns the center looks indistinguishable from an AMF house. I had read somewhere that Bowlmor had a 5 year license to use the Brunswick name so wouldn't surprise me if they are in the process or renaming these centers. _________________________

Re: what will become of AMF





Inside, the counter wall is now black, red and grey. The Brunswick logos on ball returns are being replaced. Shoes have changed. But, the side walls still have BZ clearly visible on wall carpeting. The Bar wall on the concourse has been removed and is now open.



The road sign is still BZ.



Most notably is the change in operating hours. in Summer, opens at 11 am and closes at 11 PM on weekdays,



IDK why they still have 3 at the counter, 2 at concession/bar. Business has dropped in half.



The one league I bowl in there threatened to leave if lineage increased. So, it remained the same. But, the contract changed. Used to be an absent bowled wasn't changed for lineage, now they are. Officers got free game pass, no more.



They used to make a 100 cup coffee pot for Sr League. I know it didn't get all used, and they left it out all day. So, last week they dropped it in half to 50. Haha, they ran out and boy did those old ladies let them know about it.



Its Cosmic bowling most open hours with lights flashing and music blasting, and the place is empty. Bowlers don't come any more to practice. And, it appears to be a policy to play music during leagues. They won't turn it off but down. The Building has been painted, red, black and grey. The Zone name is down.Inside, the counter wall is now black, red and grey. The Brunswick logos on ball returns are being replaced. Shoes have changed. But, the side walls still have BZ clearly visible on wall carpeting. The Bar wall on the concourse has been removed and is now open.The road sign is still BZ.Most notably is the change in operating hours. in Summer, opens at 11 am and closes at 11 PM on weekdays, Midnight weekends.IDK why they still have 3 at the counter, 2 at concession/bar. Business has dropped in half.The one league I bowl in there threatened to leave if lineage increased. So, it remained the same. But, the contract changed. Used to be an absent bowled wasn't changed for lineage, now they are. Officers got free game pass, no more.They used to make a 100 cup coffee pot for Sr League. I know it didn't get all used, and they left it out all day. So, last week they dropped it in half to 50. Haha, they ran out and boy did those old ladies let them know about it.Its Cosmic bowling most open hours with lights flashing and music blasting, and the place is empty. Bowlers don't come any more to practice. And, it appears to be a policy to play music during leagues. They won't turn it off but down.



Page 7 of 7

