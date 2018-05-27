BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Page 7 of 7
#199480 - Today at 01:47 PM Re: what will become of AMF
BOSStull
Originally Posted By: mmalsed


Our Brunswick Zone (and all of them in the area) has been remodeled. Lineage has gone up. Choice has gone down. Beer-lines aren't cleaned very regularly and the beer tastes like bandaids (chlorophynol, technically)

My BZ is in the process of removing anything with the Brunswick name attached. Removing nameplates on ball returns, chairs , anything. All you see now is OMG and LOL on the side walls. Now the counter person is doubling as the bartender. Having to wait for someone to get a pitcher of beer before I can get someone at the counter to answer the intercom for ball return.
#199482 - 36 minutes 52 seconds ago Re: what will become of AMF
wronghander
Originally Posted By: BOSStull
Originally Posted By: mmalsed


Our Brunswick Zone (and all of them in the area) has been remodeled. Lineage has gone up. Choice has gone down. Beer-lines aren't cleaned very regularly and the beer tastes like bandaids (chlorophynol, technically)

My BZ is in the process of removing anything with the Brunswick name attached. Removing nameplates on ball returns, chairs , anything. All you see now is OMG and LOL on the side walls. Now the counter person is doubling as the bartender. Having to wait for someone to get a pitcher of beer before I can get someone at the counter to answer the intercom for ball return.

My local BZ started doing the same thing about a year ago. The first thing to go was the Brunswick masking units. They have the same blank white ones that they can use to show videos on which I've seen in a lot of AMF centers. Not only that but the rental shoes have the AMF logo on them, as does the letterhead on the paperwork, plus the paper lining in the food baskets. Other than the Brunswick lanes/pins/ball returns the center looks indistinguishable from an AMF house. I had read somewhere that Bowlmor had a 5 year license to use the Brunswick name so wouldn't surprise me if they are in the process or renaming these centers.
