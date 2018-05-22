Summer Leagues 2018 thread

The long/flat Slowinski pattern ate me up for 3 sessions, so this is a recounting of the last 60 and over tournament for this season. It was in my home house, but that didn't give me any advantage. I did have 16 strikes but the 10 nine counts hurt. After one double I left a 2 pin....between 2 others I left a 9 pin...those 2 cost me 42 pins, which wouldn't have been enough to make the cut, which was +62, which i do not find unreasonable. Add in the three flats on easies and maybe I am the cut...I did pick 1 of the 2 splits I left. It seems obvious I need to do something to improve my results.

In decreasing order of reaction:

Monster Kraken - box 2k dull

Storm Code Red (box finish)

Monster Loch Ness - 4k+polish

Brunswick Gold Rhino Pro (shiny)

Storm IQ Tour30 - 4k dull

Storm Polar Ice - 4k+polish



