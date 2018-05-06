BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#199468 - 06/05/18 11:57 AM Re: what will become of AMF [Re: Atochabsh]
mmalsed Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/18/10
Posts: 1380
A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA
I drop in every weekday, just to see. smile

Same situation here. Our old AMF is now Bolero and the few leagues that are there are just there out of stubbornness.

Our Brunswick Zone (and all of them in the area) has been remodeled. Lineage has gone up. Choice has gone down. Beer-lines aren't cleaned very regularly and the beer tastes like bandaids (chlorophynol, technically)

our local independent is doing well. Leagues Wed-Sun. Mon and Tue we get 2 free games. Leagues are big and thriving. We're getting more and more so it often multiple leagues per night (like a big and a small); especially when leagues see they can lower their lineage and put that money into prize funds. Me, I'd prefer a lower weekly fee (we switched leagues for that reason) but . . . smile
_________________________
Avg: 206
Season High Gm: 279 / Lifetime: 290
Season High Ser: 762 / Lifetime: 762

16# IQ Tour Pearl/16# Crux/16# Marvel S/15#White Dot

"Gotta kick at the darkness 'till it bleeds daylight"

#199469 - 06/05/18 04:25 PM Re: what will become of AMF [Re: Atochabsh]
Dennis Michael Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9704
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
Well, 5th week is in the books. I bowled like crap. But, we won all 3 games and total.

And, this is the 4th week that lanes 39/40 are shut down, and the 3rd week that lanes 31/32 are off as well. It would help if this house had a laneman who could fix things. Instead, AMF has 1 regional laneman to service 3 houses. And, he's new and has yet to be trained on our machines.

I don't mind lane 40 being out of commission, being on the outside wall. But, 31/32 are right in the middle of the league.

Today, the President has a new complaint. As teams were finishing, the counter put open bowlers on 2 lanes that were done. But, the adjacent lanes still had league bowlers. And, the lanes assigned had balls in the rack and the team was still writing down scores. There is no regard for leagues.
_________________________
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl




#199470 - 06/05/18 09:40 PM Re: what will become of AMF [Re: Dennis Michael]
wronghander Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 04/04/12
Posts: 559
A/S/L: 33/M/NH
Originally Posted By: Dennis Michael

Today, the President has a new complaint. As teams were finishing, the counter put open bowlers on 2 lanes that were done. But, the adjacent lanes still had league bowlers. And, the lanes assigned had balls in the rack and the team was still writing down scores. There is no regard for leagues.

Something similar happened to me but it was during open bowling. I finished up my practice and had to the bathroom so I left my stuff on the rack. I came back 5 minutes later and the lane was given out to another group (with other open lanes available) plus they were throwing my equipment. Talking to either manager there is useless, they get defensive and cite corporate policy ad nauseam. They actually brought in a 3rd manager last year that was a league bowler and understood the issues that I and other bowlers had but he got fed up and left to manage another center.

I'm actually bowling at another center that's part of a chain (Sparetime Entertainment) this summer and it's 100x better than Bowlmor. First and foremost no matter what time you come in there is always oil on the lanes. They actually put out a good shot here (Kegel Big Ben) while the Brunswick Zone that I bowled at in the winter is practically handing out honor scores in the summer (3 weeks into their Wednesday League and there have already been four 800s). The manager there is a bowler and cares about the league base. No corporate policy BS either. The league that I joined was small and we all wanted to move the league from 7:00 to 6:30 and it was no issue. Also we get 2 free games per day of practice for bowling in the summer. If it's a weekday and they're not too busy they'll offer me a pair of lanes away from the other open bowlers. At Brunswick Zone it was all cosmic bowling all the time with bowlers on both adjacent lanes (even if it was a weekday afternoon and there were only a few lanes going) and it was almost impossible to get a decent practice in.
_________________________
High Game: 300 (5)
High Series: 803

#199471 - Yesterday at 08:08 AM Re: what will become of AMF [Re: Dennis Michael]
Mkirchie Offline
Pro of the Year Contender

Registered: 01/14/07
Posts: 794
A/S/L: 37/M/New Jersey
Originally Posted By: Dennis Michael
Today, the President has a new complaint. As teams were finishing, the counter put open bowlers on 2 lanes that were done. But, the adjacent lanes still had league bowlers. And, the lanes assigned had balls in the rack and the team was still writing down scores. There is no regard for leagues.

Nearly every season, our center would try to sneak open bowlers on the pair next to our league and it is always met with complaints. I will give the desk person credit for what they did for most of last season. Almost every week they kept on putting one of the best high school bowlers in the county and her father on the pair next to our league. I'm totally fine if the open bowlers they put next to our league are regular league bowlers themselves. The center still gets revenue for the pair and we're not aggravated at the center.

Mark
_________________________
Current Average - 225
HG-300(12)
HS-789

#199472 - Yesterday at 11:43 AM Re: what will become of AMF [Re: Atochabsh]
mmalsed Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/18/10
Posts: 1380
A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA
Yeah - HATE that as well. Thankfully our new center puts up on the display "Reserved" so typically no problem.

I would have ZERO problem with using league bowlers, doing makeup or pre-bowl or whatever, on the spare lanes AFTER we're pretty much determined that we don't need them. I mean we rarely need it . . . but . . . smile
_________________________
Avg: 206
Season High Gm: 279 / Lifetime: 290
Season High Ser: 762 / Lifetime: 762

16# IQ Tour Pearl/16# Crux/16# Marvel S/15#White Dot

"Gotta kick at the darkness 'till it bleeds daylight"

#199473 - Yesterday at 04:59 PM Re: what will become of AMF [Re: Atochabsh]
Dennis Michael Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9704
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
well, we were told that the league cannot stop the Center from earning money. So, open bowlers will be placed on any open lane. And, the Center alternates assigning lanes. Day 1, start from left to right and Day 2 from right to left. This is to extend the life of lane surfaces and evenly use up oil on the lanes.
_________________________
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl




