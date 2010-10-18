BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Amateur Bowling » Leagues & Sport Bowling » what will become of AMF
Register (FREE)    Forum List        Calendar     Active Topics    FAQ
Sponsored Links




ChatBox:

Sponsored Links


Page 6 of 6 < 1 2 3 4 5 6
Topic Options
Rate This Topic
#199468 - Today at 11:57 AM Re: what will become of AMF [Re: Atochabsh]
mmalsed Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/18/10
Posts: 1379
A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA
I drop in every weekday, just to see. smile

Same situation here. Our old AMF is now Bolero and the few leagues that are there are just there out of stubbornness.

Our Brunswick Zone (and all of them in the area) has been remodeled. Lineage has gone up. Choice has gone down. Beer-lines aren't cleaned very regularly and the beer tastes like bandaids (chlorophynol, technically)

our local independent is doing well. Leagues Wed-Sun. Mon and Tue we get 2 free games. Leagues are big and thriving. We're getting more and more so it often multiple leagues per night (like a big and a small); especially when leagues see they can lower their lineage and put that money into prize funds. Me, I'd prefer a lower weekly fee (we switched leagues for that reason) but . . . smile
_________________________
Avg: 206
Season High Gm: 279 / Lifetime: 290
Season High Ser: 762 / Lifetime: 762

16# IQ Tour Pearl/16# Crux/16# Marvel S/15#White Dot

"Gotta kick at the darkness 'till it bleeds daylight"

Top
#10100 - 1 second ago Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links Online content
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
Top
#199469 - Today at 04:25 PM Re: what will become of AMF [Re: Atochabsh]
Dennis Michael Online jestera
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9703
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
Well, 5th week is in the books. I bowled like crap. But, we won all 3 games and total.

And, this is the 4th week that lanes 39/40 are shut down, and the 3rd week that lanes 31/32 are off as well. It would help if this house had a laneman who could fix things. Instead, AMF has 1 regional laneman to service 3 houses. And, he's new and has yet to be trained on our machines.

I don't mind lane 40 being out of commission, being on the outside wall. But, 31/32 are right in the middle of the league.

Today, the President has a new complaint. As teams were finishing, the counter put open bowlers on 2 lanes that were done. But, the adjacent lanes still had league bowlers. And, the lanes assigned had balls in the rack and the team was still writing down scores. There is no regard for leagues.
_________________________
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl




Top
Page 6 of 6 < 1 2 3 4 5 6



Moderator:  Angel, Community Manager 
Savings That Support BowlingCommunity.com
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything on Amazon.com or eBay please use these links to go to the web sites.

This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all! The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com and eBay will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.
BowlingCommunity.com Recent Posts
what will become of AMF
by Dennis Michael - Today at 04:25 PM
Summer Leagues 2018 thread
by BOSStull - 06/03/18 08:01 AM
2018 USBC Open Championships Syracuse NY
by wronghander - 05/27/18 05:03 PM
no one on for 5 days
by 82Boat69 - 05/23/18 04:38 PM
True Motion vs. Black Widow Urethane
by Mkirchie - 05/20/18 07:28 AM
Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
by Dennis Michael - 05/12/18 06:43 PM
Terms Of Use
Use of this community signifies your agreement to the Community Standards and Conditions of Use.
Privacy statement · · Mark all read
Contact Us · BowlingFans.com Home · Top

Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
About BowlingFans.com | Contact Us | Advertise With Us | Site Map
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. | Material Connection Disclosure

Copyright © 1998 - 2018 - usrbingeek LLC | Copyright Policy
BowlingFans.com, BowlingFans, The Right Approach, Kegler's Connection, Tour411, BallBeat, BowlingCommunity.com, BowlSearch.com, and Bowling News You Can Use are trademarks of usrbingeek LLC. All other trademarks and tradenames are property of their respective owners.