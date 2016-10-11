what will become of AMF

Sponsored Links







Interesting what they are doing at Carolier. I'm glad they are keeping a portion of the bowling center for leagues. In a house that size, who knows, getting more recreational bowlers in the door might result in more league bowlers over time.





























A/S/L: 61/M /Georgia Registered: 10/15/11Posts: 1147A/S/L: 61/M /Georgia Originally Posted By: Mkirchie Originally Posted By: BOSStull Well our center raised lineage $1 and I did not here one complaint from the 30 teams bowling in the summer league.

Don't know about leagues at the other center, but I've had the same experience in my league. In my league, every time we've been informed of a lineage increase, we've always voted to raise how much we pay a week for league. What we pay has increased by about 50% over 11 years.



Originally Posted By: BOSStull One of the reasons may be the league participation. During the fall/winter leagues weekday leagues are almost a full house. If you add the lineage and money spent for food and drinks that adds up to a lot of guaranteed dollars for our 40 lane center.

That's also what surprises me as their league participation is very healthy. Where I regularly bowl and another house are likely to see a bump in leagues if they alienate their league bowlers after the remodel. The other center that can take overflow is a very popular 24 lane center, so they probably don't have a lot of space in their leagues either but where I bowl does have space for leagues to grow.



Also, this center that's making these changes had done a decent amount of updates over the years. They had synthetics since the mid 90's and had a nice scoring system with flat screens including a third screen every other pair for watching



Mark Don't know about leagues at the other center, but I've had the same experience in my league. In my league, every time we've been informed of a lineage increase, we've always voted to raise how much we pay a week for league. What we pay has increased by about 50% over 11 years.That's also what surprises me as their league participation is very healthy. Where I regularly bowl and another house are likely to see a bump in leagues if they alienate their league bowlers after the remodel. The other center that can take overflow is a very popular 24 lane center, so they probably don't have a lot of space in their leagues either but where I bowl does have space for leagues to grow.Also, this center that's making these changes had done a decent amount of updates over the years. They had synthetics since the mid 90's and had a nice scoring system with flat screens including a third screen every other pair for watching TV . The furniture needed to updated and it could have used some repainting, but it wasn't stuck in the past.Mark



I like the Stars and Strikes near my house but league participation there is even worse. You may get 8-10 teams on a night.



Sad state of bowling. Wonder what it is going to be like when new USBC rules are fully in affect.



Even participation on discussion boards are declining. Only 23 different posters signing on in a moth. I feel like I am problem talking to myself. I posted this back in 2015. At that time this Brunswick Zone had good league participation. Mon-Thurs leagues all had 30 teams or more. Fast forward to today. All the leagues have dropped to 20 teams or less. What is happening here? Where have all the bowlers gone? As for the center not really anything the center has done to drive people away.I like the Stars and Strikes near my house but league participation there is even worse. You may get 8-10 teams on a night.Sad state of bowling. Wonder what it is going to be like when new USBC rules are fully in affect.Even participation on discussion boards are declining. Only 23 different posters signing on in a moth. I feel like I am problem talking to myself.

I stop by most days just to see if there's anything interesting. You're not the only one who is on here.

I'm not one to start a new string of posts I guess.

When I have, I don't get many answers. Guess the coaches have all left already.

Hope things pick up one of these days.

As for me I'm thinking I may pick up an Intense Fire. It looks really nice to me. I'll wait to see what Good morning,I stop by most days just to see if there's anything interesting. You're not the only one who is on here.I'm not one to start a new string of posts I guess.When I have, I don't get many answers. Guess the coaches have all left already.Hope things pick up one of these days.As for me I'm thinking I may pick up an Intense Fire. It looks really nice to me. I'll wait to see what Bowling This Month mag has to say about it...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xDcQ7t6Q7sU Yes the Intense Fire does look good for performance as well as looks. Look at Luke's video has some interesting points about the Intense Fire.

Open bowling is now $5.69 per game on weekend nights, when they don't have Cosmic bowling (after 9), when the price goes up.



A few leagues left, and other leagues are losing teams. And, when bowlers find out lineage is $3-4 less at other houses, they move.



The food is terrible and the drinks are too high. $14 for a pitcher of beer??? When bowlers complained that it was too high and all can't get a full glass, they dropped the size of beer glasses to 10 oz instead of 12.



I thought the Investment banker who supported the Bolmor buyout of Brunswick was suing Shannon for lack of loan payment. Haven't heard much on that.



In the mean time, the new 40 lane center where I bowl, treats bowlers well. 40 lanes used on Thurs, and the other leagues are growing. Beer is half price, and the food is pretty good. They have a carry out Pizza business. And, the bar is filled. _________________________

I have the Hy-Road Pearl and it's a very nice ball. It matches up with my style quite well. In Luke's review of the Intense Fire I think he says it has a similar shape to the HYP. If that's the case, it ought to be pretty good for me.

I have the Storm IQ Tour 30 and it's done well for me, but the HYP suits my style better. I picked up the Son!Q expecting it to be similar in shape to the IQT 30, but it seems to get farther down the lane than I expected; however, it grabs the friction a lot more. It's more difficult to control and I don't get much room for error like the HYP or IQT 30.

Perhaps I should stick with what I've got... Luke's reviews are pretty darn good.I have the Hy-Road Pearl and it's a very nice ball. It matches up with my style quite well. In Luke's review of the Intense Fire I think he says it has a similar shape to the HYP. If that's the case, it ought to be pretty good for me.I have the Storm IQ Tour 30 and it's done well for me, but the HYP suits my style better. I picked up the Son!Q expecting it to be similar in shape to the IQT 30, but it seems to get farther down the lane than I expected; however, it grabs the friction a lot more. It's more difficult to control and I don't get much room for error like the HYP or IQT 30.Perhaps I should stick with what I've got...

Things are a lot different over here , play in a 16 lane house, old wood lanes, markings sanded away to nothing, oil machine obsolete 20 yrs ago.

league play Sunday trios 5 teams, though a couple of teams have 10 registered players

Thursday Doubles ( 2nd house league) 6 teams , 4 teams made up of players from Sunday nights league.

Thursday doubles 4 teams , joined so it would keep running. More of a friendly party league they go out for a meal once a month , whilst I play the other league.

Combined winnings from last year paid for about 2 weeks bowling.

Last new ball bought was a while ago, 5 yrs plus, can't see the point. I'm not playing on modern conditions. _________________________

I'm worried about the league I bowl in not existing next season. The team that just took first place had threatened to quit before this season and I heard that they make a joking or serious reference to "leaving on top". Our president and secretary are not returning. I'm worried because our secretary did a very good job in recruiting bowlers to the league and is the only reason we stayed at 12 5 person teams the last two years. A few of the teams had unreliable bowlers and subs a lot of the time. If the league dies, bowlers on our team and a few others could easily move to the 4 person money league that bowls at the same time as we do, but there are other teams that got destroyed in our league that would be way worse off in that one and would not join at all. The total # of league bowlers on Friday nights at the center would decrease again.



