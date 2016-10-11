what will become of AMF

Well our center raised lineage $1 and I did not here one complaint from the 30 teams bowling in the summer league.
Don't know about leagues at the other center, but I've had the same experience in my league. In my league, every time we've been informed of a lineage increase, we've always voted to raise how much we pay a week for league. What we pay has increased by about 50% over 11 years.
One of the reasons may be the league participation. During the fall/winter leagues weekday leagues are almost a full house. If you add the lineage and money spent for food and drinks that adds up to a lot of guaranteed dollars for our 40 lane center.
That's also what surprises me as their league participation is very healthy. Where I regularly bowl and another house are likely to see a bump in leagues if they alienate their league bowlers after the remodel. The other center that can take overflow is a very popular 24 lane center, so they probably don't have a lot of space in their leagues either but where I bowl does have space for leagues to grow.
Also, this center that's making these changes had done a decent amount of updates over the years. They had synthetics since the mid 90's and had a nice scoring system with flat screens including a third screen every other pair for watching TV
. The furniture needed to updated and it could have used some repainting, but it wasn't stuck in the past.
