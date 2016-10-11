what will become of AMF

BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#195849 - 11/10/16 04:15 PM
Joe Bowler
2x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 04/09/09
Posts: 3824
A/S/L: 50s/M/MD
Interesting what they are doing at Carolier. I'm glad they are keeping a portion of the bowling center for leagues. In a house that size, who knows, getting more recreational bowlers in the door might result in more league bowlers over time.
BOSStull
2x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1147
A/S/L: 61/M /Georgia
Well our center raised lineage $1 and I did not here one complaint from the 30 teams bowling in the summer league.

Don't know about leagues at the other center, but I've had the same experience in my league. In my league, every time we've been informed of a lineage increase, we've always voted to raise how much we pay a week for league. What we pay has increased by about 50% over 11 years.

One of the reasons may be the league participation. During the fall/winter leagues weekday leagues are almost a full house. If you add the lineage and money spent for food and drinks that adds up to a lot of guaranteed dollars for our 40 lane center.

That's also what surprises me as their league participation is very healthy. Where I regularly bowl and another house are likely to see a bump in leagues if they alienate their league bowlers after the remodel. The other center that can take overflow is a very popular 24 lane center, so they probably don't have a lot of space in their leagues either but where I bowl does have space for leagues to grow.

Also, this center that's making these changes had done a decent amount of updates over the years. They had synthetics since the mid 90's and had a nice scoring system with flat screens including a third screen every other pair for watching TV. The furniture needed to updated and it could have used some repainting, but it wasn't stuck in the past.

Mark
I posted this back in 2015. At that time this Brunswick Zone had good league participation. Mon-Thurs leagues all had 30 teams or more. Fast forward to today. All the leagues have dropped to 20 teams or less. What is happening here? Where have all the bowlers gone? As for the center not really anything the center has done to drive people away.

I like the Stars and Strikes near my house but league participation there is even worse. You may get 8-10 teams on a night.

Sad state of bowling. Wonder what it is going to be like when new USBC rules are fully in affect.

Even participation on discussion boards are declining. Only 23 different posters signing on in a moth. I feel like I am problem talking to myself.
Top
BOSStull
2x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1147
A/S/L: 61/M /Georgia
I posted this back in 2015. At that time this Brunswick Zone had good league participation. Mon-Thurs leagues all had 30 teams or more. Fast forward to today. All the leagues have dropped to 20 teams or less. What is happening here? Where have all the bowlers gone? As for the center not really anything the center has done to drive people away.

I like the Stars and Strikes near my house but league participation there is even worse. You may get 8-10 teams on a night.

Sad state of bowling. Wonder what it is going to be like when new USBC rules are fully in affect.

Even participation on discussion boards are declining. Only 23 different posters signing on in a month. I feel like I am probably talking to myself.
I feel like I am probably talking to myself even to correct my spelling mistakes.
Top
djp1080
Team USA Contender

Registered: 04/20/13
Posts: 417
A/S/L: 70/m/IL
Good morning,
I stop by most days just to see if there's anything interesting. You're not the only one who is on here.
I'm not one to start a new string of posts I guess.
When I have, I don't get many answers. Guess the coaches have all left already.
Hope things pick up one of these days.
As for me I'm thinking I may pick up an Intense Fire. It looks really nice to me. I'll wait to see what Bowling This Month mag has to say about it...

Top
BOSStull
2x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1147
A/S/L: 61/M /Georgia
Yes the Intense Fire does look good for performance as well as looks. Look at Luke's video has some interesting points about the Intense Fire.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xDcQ7t6Q7sU
Top
