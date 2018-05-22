Summer Leagues 2018 thread

Sponsored Links







The long/flat Slowinski pattern ate me up for 3 sessions, so this is a recounting of the last 60 and over tournament for this season. It was in my home house, but that didn't give me any advantage. I did have 16 strikes but the 10 nine counts hurt. After one double I left a 2 pin....between 2 others I left a 9 pin...those 2 cost me 42 pins, which wouldn't have been enough to make the cut, which was +62, which i do not find unreasonable. Add in the three flats on easies and maybe I am the cut...I did pick 1 of the 2 splits I left. It seems obvious I need to do something to improve my results.

In decreasing order of reaction:
Monster Kraken - box 2k dull
Storm Code Red (box finish)
Monster Loch Ness - 4k+polish
Brunswick Gold Rhino Pro (shiny)
Storm IQ Tour30 - 4k dull
Storm Polar Ice - 4k+polish

In decreasing order of reaction:

Monster Kraken - box 2k dull

Storm Code Red (box finish)

Monster Loch Ness - 4k+polish

Brunswick Gold Rhino Pro (shiny)

Storm IQ Tour30 - 4k dull

Storm Polar Ice - 4k+polish



Tuesday scores: 232, 218, 252

This real easy shot is good for practice. Wouldn't like it for competitive league.



This real easy shot is good for practice. Wouldn't like it for competitive league.



My practice to get the ball out and into a roll is doing better. Getting much better carry and hitting the pocket with regularity. Well, with the exception of the 5 splits. 2 in first, 2 in second and 1 after the front 7 in third. I tugged each one.

LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl

LM - Black Diamond 15#

Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#

Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#

Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl









This week we changed to Slowinski's "I Want My Momma" pattern and numbers were up throughout the league, but I was the 2nd best out of 30 with 204-176-181=561. Not a whole barrel full of strikes, but I was MUCH better on spares...even picked a split and a washout...coupla flats on double wood spares and a bizarre open in the very 1st frame where I left the 1-3-6-9 and somehow left the 6 on the spare attempt.

Good bowling u2. I'm loving these pattern names "I want my Momma", lol. Sounds like a demanding shot so getting out of there with 561 is not too shabby.



Leagues went pretty well for me this week. Made a change with my wrist support going to an Ebonite Striker and was concerned it wasn't going to give me the striking power that my Bionic did. However on the 44' house shot Tuesday after arriving late and having a 164 first game with no warmup shot 269, 215 to finish the night.



Tonight at a house with more friction went 218, 204, and 241 for 663. Had a chance to go off the sheet for 280 in the last game but I pulled it badly and paid the price. Used my Grudge both nights which was a ball I almost threw in the dumpster a few months ago because I was so frustrated with the lack of carry with it (flat 7 hell). Instead I decided to up the surface from 1000 to 2000 and went with a little slower ball speed which resulted in much better reaction. Probably a good ball to keep given that DV8 is using the same coverstock on the Turmoil that just came out.

my plan to use a Summer league for practice is working well. I am getting the ball out and letting it roll. Less of an arm that caused most of my trouble. But, I needed to regain my cadence and release timing.



But, this is a false take, as the lane conditions are set up for me to take advantage of. Long oil in the middle and good friction on the outside, narrow pattern. I'm using my weakest ball, a particle pearl, with success. Averaging 236 over 4 weeks on this very weak shot. I can't even call it a house shot.



I'm raising eyebrows with my scores, and I'm not even trying. Just focus on getting the ball to the 8 board, 45 feet downlane. And, I swear, they have lighter weight pins and shallower gutters in Summer.

LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl

LM - Black Diamond 15#

Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#

Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#

Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl









Way to go Dennis.



I started my summer league by loosing my spare game. Actually this started at the end of last league. I have now abandoned my spare ball and going back to my New Standard for spares. I was missing too may multiples and left side spares. Other than splits I missed only 1 10 pin due to operator error last week with the NS.

