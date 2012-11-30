BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#173529 - 11/30/12 02:07 PM Re: General virtual league discussion thread
Richie V.
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x4

Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4645
A/S/L: 51/M/Brockton, MA
Some of you may have noticed changes to the virtual league forum, and, indeed, we now have two forums covering the league. One of the forums is for any announcements I need to make (including the results threads each week), and the other is for discussion, including all of the various team threads. I'm hoping the new set-up allows me to have the posts I need to have in the recent posts list there while allowing Steve to minimize the clutter the VL posts make in that list.

EDIT: Needed to mention that only Steve & I can start new threads in the "Virtual League Announcements" forum, but people can reply to them, if needed.

EDIT: Needed to mention that only Steve & I can start new threads in the "Virtual League Announcements" forum, but people can reply to them, if needed.


Edited by Richie V. (11/30/12 02:20 PM)
_________________________
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-Zone

Career Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288

Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 179 HS: 646 HG: 269
Sunday Niters - Avg: 179 HS: 676 HG: 259
Composite Avg: 179

The Tenth Board: My bowling blog
Richie's BowlSK profile

#177710 - 03/30/13 10:25 PM Re: General virtual league discussion thread
lebowski120669
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 01/25/10
Posts: 397
A/S/L: 43/M/Kansas City
Will not be a full time bowler this coming fall season (just a sub) so count me out for Fall '13 VL. Thanks.
_________________________
HG 289
HS 732
183 Avg

Ball Speed 17-17.5mph
Revs 360-380

RG Critical Theroy 16 2K
RG Mutant Cell Pearl 16 2K Polished
RG Mars 16 4K Polished
RG Grand Illusion 16 150 Grit
Hammer Big Blue Spare 15
Dexter SST8 White/Black

#179063 - 06/16/13 03:57 AM Re: General virtual league discussion thread
Richie V.
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x4

Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4645
A/S/L: 51/M/Brockton, MA
I just completed my "summer project" for the VL, which was going back through the archives and noting the top three team scores (four and five-man game and series) on the "Honor Roll" page, as was discussed (I think) in the winter VL post-mortem thread.
_________________________
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-Zone

Career Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288

Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 179 HS: 646 HG: 269
Sunday Niters - Avg: 179 HS: 676 HG: 259
Composite Avg: 179

The Tenth Board: My bowling blog
Richie's BowlSK profile

#183041 - 11/29/13 05:52 PM Re: General virtual league discussion thread
wklstoy
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 02/15/10
Posts: 782
A/S/L: 58/M/Camano Island, WA
Richie - our team usually bowls on Thursdays, but didn't this week because of the holiday. I won't have time to get to the lanes until next Thursday, so you'll have to put me down for a blind this week. Sorry.

Bill

Bill
_________________________
Game: 290
Series: 792

Current Avg: 199
Current Game: 266
Current Series: 669

LX16
Breakout
Hype
IQ
T-Zone

#184024 - 01/11/14 11:20 PM Re: General virtual league discussion thread
Vic44
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 01/27/09
Posts: 800
A/S/L: 51/ Male/ Colorado Springs CO
Helloooo Richie.

FYI, Unless you see something different out of the Team SEVEN thread, our team seems to be going with the "GOOD LUCK, BAD LUCK" team name.

THANKS SIR! smile
Vic
_________________________
Storm Sync, NVD & a worn-out Widow for spares.

Career HG: 300 (3)
Career HS: 772
Career High Avg(09-10) 217.
15-16 Avg: 189

Last year? Not pretty. No high scores worth posting from 15-16. But good times ahead. smile


#193116 - 12/23/15 10:59 AM Re: General virtual league discussion thread
Chuck
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 02/18/12
Posts: 260
A/S/L: 33/M/WI
Hey Richie - Merry Christmas!

When does the winter/spring season start now?
_________________________
In the bag:
RotoGrip Defiant Soul (?x4x?)
Radical Slant (68x4.75x18)
Storm IQ Tour Pearl (?x?x?)
DV8 Misfit (82x6x50)
Storm Victory Road Solid (?x?x?)
Plastic

Personal Records:
Game: 300
Series: 832
Avg: 220

#193119 - 12/23/15 02:28 PM Re: General virtual league discussion thread
Richie V.
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x4

Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4645
A/S/L: 51/M/Brockton, MA
I'll know more when I close sign-ups, Chuck, but always not until after the New Year for the winter league.
_________________________
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-Zone

Career Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288

Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 179 HS: 646 HG: 269
Sunday Niters - Avg: 179 HS: 676 HG: 259
Composite Avg: 179

The Tenth Board: My bowling blog
Richie's BowlSK profile

#194311 - 05/24/16 03:07 PM Re: General virtual league discussion thread
Richie V.
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x4

Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4645
A/S/L: 51/M/Brockton, MA
Was hoping to make this announcement during a season, but I finally did get our copy of Perfect Secretary upgraded to the 2016 version. Our copy is licensed to the league, so I can pass it along if I need to.


Edited by Richie V. (05/24/16 03:07 PM)
_________________________
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-Zone

Career Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288

Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 179 HS: 646 HG: 269
Sunday Niters - Avg: 179 HS: 676 HG: 259
Composite Avg: 179

The Tenth Board: My bowling blog
Richie's BowlSK profile

#199454 - 05/30/18 11:07 AM Re: General virtual league discussion thread
Peter Lindmore
Bumper Bowler

Registered: 05/30/18
Posts: 1
A/S/L: 38/m/Houston
Do you know anything more about this? I find it interesting and another league would be great this year.
_________________________
Bowling Near Me

#199455 - Yesterday at 07:10 PM Re: General virtual league discussion thread
steveA
Regional Pro Contender

Registered: 12/21/12
Posts: 567
A/S/L: 57/male/newcastle:uk
Unfortunately there's not been a virtual league for the last couple of years , Richie has tried but there just doesn't seem to be the interest anymore. Its just not viable with the numbers who've responded.

Used to get a good turn out for 6 to 8, 5 man teams , and was good fun to be part of.

Used to get a good turn out for 6 to 8, 5 man teams , and was good fun to be part of.
_________________________
PB
High game 257
series 704



Page 4 of 4



