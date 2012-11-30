#173529 - 02:07 PM Re: General virtual league discussion thread Re: Richie V.] Richie V.

A/S/L: 51/M/Brockton, MA Registered: 02/21/08Posts: 4645A/S/L: 51/M/Brockton, MA Some of you may have noticed changes to the virtual league forum, and, indeed, we now have two forums covering the league. One of the forums is for any announcements I need to make (including the results threads each week), and the other is for discussion, including all of the various team threads. I'm hoping the new set-up allows me to have the posts I need to have in the recent posts list there while allowing Steve to minimize the clutter the VL posts make in that list.



EDIT : Needed to mention that only Steve & I can start new threads in the "Virtual League Announcements" forum, but people can reply to them, if needed.



