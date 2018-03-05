BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
2018 USBC Open Championships Syracuse NY
#199401 - 05/03/18 03:10 PM Re: 2018 USBC Open Championships Syracuse NY [Re: dalion]
6_ball_man
Registered: 10/19/07
Posts: 846
A/S/L: 60/m/downtown churchville
oh yeah....if any of you are going, park in the lot at the corner of State & Harrison Streets...you're welcome
#199432 - 05/22/18 08:42 AM Re: 2018 USBC Open Championships Syracuse NY [Re: dalion]
6_ball_man
Registered: 10/19/07
Posts: 846
A/S/L: 60/m/downtown churchville
I went and watched last year's champs the NABR team last Friday. One of their bowlers I know personally and have bowled with locally (Mike Rose). Their companion team is completely composed of guys I have bowled with here. They all started with dull/aggressive stuff out, but by the time the lights were on for score they were all already swinging it, though short swings and still outside. By the end of game 3 all of the were at 15 or farther in except for maybe one guy on the companion team. They did have some struggles, but the NABR guys posted a number that sets them in 4th place @ 3217. The companion team did credibly at 2939.

I DID note that the NABRs, to a man, shot their spares straight with shiny plastic or urethanes. The companion team seemed to all throw hooks at their spares (except for the 10 pin). [shrug]
#199448 - 05/23/18 08:42 PM Re: 2018 USBC Open Championships Syracuse NY [Re: dalion]
wronghander
Registered: 04/04/12
Posts: 556
A/S/L: 33/M/NH
Bowled team today, shot 192, 192, 212 for 596. Had a good look up 8 and got great reaction with my Pyramid Antidote. When it started to read too early in game 2 I switched to my Ridiculous Asym to get it a little further down the lane so I could stay in the same spot.

My problem was spare shooting. 7 opens, all makeable spares. I don't have a spare ball I always thought I could throw my reactive straight but the back ends were really hooking and ran into trouble there. Still happy with my set overall got a chance to cash in all events if I have a good day tomorrow.
#199449 - 05/25/18 09:53 AM Re: 2018 USBC Open Championships Syracuse NY [Re: wronghander]
6_ball_man
Registered: 10/19/07
Posts: 846
A/S/L: 60/m/downtown churchville
Originally Posted By: wronghander
Bowled team today, shot 192, 192, 212 for 596. Had a good look up 8 and got great reaction with my Pyramid Antidote. When it started to read too early in game 2 I switched to my Ridiculous Asym to get it a little further down the lane so I could stay in the same spot.

My problem was spare shooting. 7 opens, all makeable spares. I don't have a spare ball I always thought I could throw my reactive straight but the back ends were really hooking and ran into trouble there. Still happy with my set overall got a chance to cash in all events if I have a good day tomorrow.



Well done, pal. Good luck with d/s!!
#199451 - Yesterday at 03:29 PM Re: 2018 USBC Open Championships Syracuse NY [Re: dalion]
wronghander
Registered: 04/04/12
Posts: 556
A/S/L: 33/M/NH
Appreciate that 6-ball. Finished up on Thursday went 217, 178, and 204 for 599 in doubles and 202, 175, 174 for 551 in singles. Threw my Radical Cash drilled double thumb with 500 surface and it worked well. Almost had a six-pack in game 1 with a stone 9 coming after a 4-bagger. Had to be accurate but I felt the pattern was very playable. Spare shooting was better than in teams. Didn't miss any single pins but did miss a few cluster spares unfortunately. But I did convert a washout as well.

Started out with a strong game in the singles block but my wrist device strap came off on a shot early in game 2 and after trying to use it for a couple of frames after that I really wasn't confident in the strap staying on so I threw some soft shots then ended up bowling without it but never got really comfortable either way and ended up with back to back games in the 170s to end it. Disappointed in that but still feel good about my overall performance and ability to compete on sport patterns. I figure to cash in all-events with 1746 and hoping to do so in doubles as well with 1148.

Fortunately got the whole summer to work on bowling without my Bionic. Probably was time for me to move on from that anyway.
