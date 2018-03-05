2018 USBC Open Championships Syracuse NY

I went and watched last year's champs the NABR team last Friday. One of their bowlers I know personally and have bowled with locally (Mike Rose). Their companion team is completely composed of guys I have bowled with here. They all started with dull/aggressive stuff out, but by the time the lights were on for score they were all already swinging it, though short swings and still outside. By the end of game 3 all of the were at 15 or farther in except for maybe one guy on the companion team. They did have some struggles, but the NABR guys posted a number that sets them in 4th place @ 3217. The companion team did credibly at 2939.
I DID note that the NABRs, to a man, shot their spares straight with shiny plastic or urethanes. The companion team seemed to all throw hooks at their spares (except for the 10 pin). [shrug]
_________________________
In decreasing order of reaction:
Monster Kraken - box 2k dull
Storm Code Red (box finish)
Monster Loch Ness - 4k+polish
Brunswick Gold Rhino Pro (shiny)
Storm IQ Tour30 - 4k dull
Storm Polar Ice - 4k+polish
avatar is out of date