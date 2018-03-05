Sponsored Links







2018 USBC Open Championships Syracuse NY

6_ball_man

oh yeah....if any of you are going, park in the lot at the corner of State & Harrison Streets...you're welcome

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

6_ball_man

Registered: 10/19/07

I went and watched last year's champs the NABR team last Friday. One of their bowlers I know personally and have bowled with locally (Mike Rose). Their companion team is completely composed of guys I have bowled with here. They all started with dull/aggressive stuff out, but by the time the lights were on for score they were all already swinging it, though short swings and still outside. By the end of game 3 all of the were at 15 or farther in except for maybe one guy on the companion team. They did have some struggles, but the NABR guys posted a number that sets them in 4th place @ 3217. The companion team did credibly at 2939.



I DID note that the NABRs, to a man, shot their spares straight with shiny plastic or urethanes. The companion team seemed to all throw hooks at their spares (except for the 10 pin).

wronghander

Registered: 04/04/12

Bowled team today, shot 192, 192, 212 for 596. Had a good look up 8 and got great reaction with my Pyramid Antidote. When it started to read too early in game 2 I switched to my Ridiculous Asym to get it a little further down the lane so I could stay in the same spot.



My problem was spare shooting. 7 opens, all makeable spares. I don't have a spare ball I always thought I could throw my reactive straight but the back ends were really hooking and ran into trouble there. Still happy with my set overall got a chance to cash in all events if I have a good day tomorrow.

