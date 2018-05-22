BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#199442 - 05/22/18 03:00 PM Re: no one on for 5 days [Re: Mkirchie]
82Boat69
Touring Pro Contender

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 631
A/S/L: 70/M/California
Any chance you could post your video?

#199443 - 05/23/18 07:26 AM Re: no one on for 5 days [Re: 82Boat69]
Mkirchie
Pro of the Year Contender

Registered: 01/14/07
Posts: 792
A/S/L: 37/M/New Jersey
Unfortunately I end up deleting them after I've watched them, so I don't have any saved. I'm thinking the next time I'll bowl is Sunday morning, I'll see what I can do then about getting a video. I intend on working on hinging instead of pushing away. I've got a whole summer to work on it.

Mark
_________________________
Current Average - 225
HG-300(12)
HS-789

#199444 - 05/23/18 11:06 AM Re: no one on for 5 days [Re: Mkirchie]
Dennis Michael
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9700
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
I eliminated the un-hinge few years back. I found myself pulling the ball up in the backswing. Even with a waist bend.

Went back to push off and now have timing trouble. 6 of one, half dozen of the other.

But, I find myself targeting better with a push off. Push directly at my target.
_________________________
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl




#199446 - 05/23/18 04:13 PM Re: no one on for 5 days [Re: Dennis Michael]
djp1080
Team USA Contender

Registered: 04/20/13
Posts: 416
A/S/L: 70/m/IL
Originally Posted By: Dennis Michael
I eliminated the un-hinge few years back. I found myself pulling the ball up in the backswing. Even with a waist bend.

Went back to push off and now have timing trouble. 6 of one, half dozen of the other.

But, I find myself targeting better with a push off. Push directly at my target.

I tend to pull up on the ball in the backswing, which certainly doesn't help my game one bit. On the other hand I find that with a push away towards my target I tend to do quite well at getting the ball out to my target pretty well.
Gravity sure can help with keeping your ball speed constant and inertia of the ball in the swing sure helps keep it on target if it starts out well in the push away.

#199447 - 05/23/18 04:38 PM Re: no one on for 5 days [Re: djp1080]
82Boat69
Touring Pro Contender

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 631
A/S/L: 70/M/California
About 18 months ago I began working on ways to increase my speed. I also discontinued pushing the ball away.

I did miss starting the ball toward my target, but I began doing something else much better. I started pointing at my target with my 'left' hand, palm-out, thumb-down.

When my backswing begins to come forward, I use my left arm coming back to offset the torque of my ball coming forward. This technique provides 3 benefits, I stay more balanced, my body becomes a lever allowing me to exert more speed and RPM's on the ball and it helps with body angle. Combined with the stopping action of my footwork, I was able to increase my speed 2 MPH and increase my rev-rate about 10%.

Most of the pros use this technique, I just added pointing my left hand at my target to replace what I lost.

