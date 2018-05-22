no one on for 5 days

Sponsored Links







Any chance you could post your video?

Unfortunately I end up deleting them after I've watched them, so I don't have any saved. I'm thinking the next time I'll bowl is Sunday morning, I'll see what I can do then about getting a video. I intend on working on hinging instead of pushing away. I've got a whole summer to work on it.



I eliminated the un-hinge few years back. I found myself pulling the ball up in the backswing. Even with a waist bend.



Went back to push off and now have timing trouble. 6 of one, half dozen of the other.



But, I find myself targeting better with a push off. Push directly at my target.

I eliminated the un-hinge few years back. I found myself pulling the ball up in the backswing. Even with a waist bend.



Went back to push off and now have timing trouble. 6 of one, half dozen of the other.



But, I find myself targeting better with a push off. Push directly at my target.

I tend to pull up on the ball in the backswing, which certainly doesn't help my game one bit. On the other hand I find that with a push away towards my target I tend to do quite well at getting the ball out to my target pretty well.

Gravity sure can help with keeping your ball speed constant and inertia of the ball in the swing sure helps keep it on target if it starts out well in the push away.

About 18 months ago I began working on ways to increase my speed. I also discontinued pushing the ball away.



I did miss starting the ball toward my target, but I began doing something else much better. I started pointing at my target with my 'left' hand, palm-out, thumb-down.



When my backswing begins to come forward, I use my left arm coming back to offset the torque of my ball coming forward. This technique provides 3 benefits, I stay more balanced, my body becomes a lever allowing me to exert more speed and RPM's on the ball and it helps with body angle. Combined with the stopping action of my footwork, I was able to increase my speed 2 MPH and increase my rev-rate about 10%.



Most of the pros use this technique, I just added pointing my left hand at my target to replace what I lost.

