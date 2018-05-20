Summer Leagues 2018 thread

Sponsored Links







A/S/L: 60/m/downtown churchville Registered: 10/19/07Posts: 844A/S/L: 60/m/downtown churchville The long/flat Slowinski pattern ate me up for 3 sessions, so this is a recounting of the last 60 and over tournament for this season. It was in my home house, but that didn't give me any advantage. I did have 16 strikes but the 10 nine counts hurt. After one double I left a 2 pin....between 2 others I left a 9 pin...those 2 cost me 42 pins, which wouldn't have been enough to make the cut, which was +62, which i do not find unreasonable. Add in the three flats on easies and maybe I am the cut...I did pick 1 of the 2 splits I left. It seems obvious I need to do something to improve my results. _________________________

In decreasing order of reaction:

Monster Kraken - box 2k dull

Storm Code Red (box finish)

Monster Loch Ness - 4k+polish

Brunswick Gold Rhino Pro (shiny)

Storm IQ Tour30 - 4k dull

Storm Polar Ice - 4k+polish



A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Virtual League ChampionRegistered: 12/11/05Posts: 9700A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Tuesday scores: 232, 218, 252



This real easy shot is good for practice. Wouldn't like it for competitive league.



My practice to get the ball out and into a roll is doing better. Getting much better carry and hitting the pocket with regularity. Well, with the exception of the 5 splits. 2 in first, 2 in second and 1 after the front 7 in third. I tugged each one. _________________________

LM - Black Diamond 15#

Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#

Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#

Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl









