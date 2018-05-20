BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Amateur Bowling » Leagues & Sport Bowling » Summer Leagues 2018 thread
Register (FREE)    Forum List        Calendar     Active Topics    FAQ
Sponsored Links




ChatBox:

Sponsored Links


Page 2 of 2 < 1 2
Topic Options
Rate This Topic
#199431 - Yesterday at 08:29 AM Re: Summer Leagues 2018 thread [Re: Richie V.]
6_ball_man Offline
2X Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/19/07
Posts: 844
A/S/L: 60/m/downtown churchville
The long/flat Slowinski pattern ate me up for 3 sessions, so this is a recounting of the last 60 and over tournament for this season. It was in my home house, but that didn't give me any advantage. I did have 16 strikes but the 10 nine counts hurt. After one double I left a 2 pin....between 2 others I left a 9 pin...those 2 cost me 42 pins, which wouldn't have been enough to make the cut, which was +62, which i do not find unreasonable. Add in the three flats on easies and maybe I am the cut...I did pick 1 of the 2 splits I left. It seems obvious I need to do something to improve my results.
_________________________
In decreasing order of reaction:
Monster Kraken - box 2k dull
Storm Code Red (box finish)
Monster Loch Ness - 4k+polish
Brunswick Gold Rhino Pro (shiny)
Storm IQ Tour30 - 4k dull
Storm Polar Ice - 4k+polish

avatar is out of date

Top
#10100 - 1 second ago Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links Online content
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
Top
#199445 - 55 minutes 24 seconds ago Re: Summer Leagues 2018 thread [Re: Richie V.]
Dennis Michael Online jestera
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9700
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
Tuesday scores: 232, 218, 252

This real easy shot is good for practice. Wouldn't like it for competitive league.

My practice to get the ball out and into a roll is doing better. Getting much better carry and hitting the pocket with regularity. Well, with the exception of the 5 splits. 2 in first, 2 in second and 1 after the front 7 in third. I tugged each one.
_________________________
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl




Top
Page 2 of 2 < 1 2



Moderator:  Angel, Community Manager 
Savings That Support BowlingCommunity.com
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything on Amazon.com or eBay please use these links to go to the web sites.

This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all! The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com and eBay will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.
BowlingCommunity.com Recent Posts
Summer Leagues 2018 thread
by Dennis Michael - 6 minutes 46 seconds ago
no one on for 5 days
by Dennis Michael - 12 minutes 27 seconds ago
2018 USBC Open Championships Syracuse NY
by 6_ball_man - Yesterday at 08:42 AM
True Motion vs. Black Widow Urethane
by Mkirchie - 05/20/18 07:28 AM
Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
by Dennis Michael - 05/12/18 06:43 PM
For the good of the sport?
by Dennis Michael - 04/29/18 10:29 PM
Superstitions?
by Dennis Michael - 04/26/18 06:09 PM
Better Polish
by BOSStull - 04/24/18 12:24 PM
I'm pizzed at my ball driller
by 82Boat69 - 04/24/18 09:55 AM
Some awful lane conditions
by 82Boat69 - 04/24/18 06:46 AM
Terms Of Use
Use of this community signifies your agreement to the Community Standards and Conditions of Use.
Privacy statement · · Mark all read
Contact Us · BowlingFans.com Home · Top

Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
About BowlingFans.com | Contact Us | Advertise With Us | Site Map
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. | Material Connection Disclosure

Copyright © 1998 - 2018 - usrbingeek LLC | Copyright Policy
BowlingFans.com, BowlingFans, The Right Approach, Kegler's Connection, Tour411, BallBeat, BowlingCommunity.com, BowlSearch.com, and Bowling News You Can Use are trademarks of usrbingeek LLC. All other trademarks and tradenames are property of their respective owners.