You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Miscellaneous » The Bowler's Lounge » no one on for 5 days
#199405 - 05/10/18 08:44 AM no one on for 5 days
Dennis Michael Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9698
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
It's a damned shame, this site is slowing to a crawl. It used to be so active. I really enjoyed it.

The season ended and so did the chat.

Sorry guys, if that's the case, I'll miss all of you.

Oh, had my best day of the year on Tuseday, 218, 266 and 300. And my Senior league is not sanctioned. Hahaha. And, we were rolling for average. It's downhill from here.
_________________________
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl




Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
#199406 - 05/10/18 09:16 AM Re: no one on for 5 days [Re: Dennis Michael]
steveA Offline
Regional Pro Contender

Registered: 12/21/12
Posts: 566
A/S/L: 57/male/newcastle:uk
I had my worse series on Sunday,
3 Ball changes, 25 boards moved,plus backwards and forward on the approach.
29 single pin leaves , 2 7-10 splits and a 4-6 split.
Oh the single pins waved at me , slid round the pins deck, changed position. but wouldn't fall over.
Left every one but the 2 & 3 in an effort to find a strike, just wasn't happening
_________________________
PB
High game 257
series 704



#199407 - 05/10/18 10:13 AM Re: no one on for 5 days [Re: steveA]
djp1080 Online content
Team USA Contender

Registered: 04/20/13
Posts: 415
A/S/L: 70/m/IL
Nice going Dennis.
I'm with Steve.
I had my worst day in a long time yesterday at the lanes.
Had five splits in one game. Had two splits in game two while leaving six pins. Used four different balls, but my recognizing what was happening didn't dawn on me. frown
The ball broke hard late several times and kept missing the 3 pin. Guess I should have just moved left a bit more and I'd have been okay.
I'm not a morning person and probably wasn't paying enough attention.
I'll do better next week. I'll plan on at least two cups of coffee before I get to the lanes... smile

#199409 - 05/10/18 04:14 PM Re: no one on for 5 days [Re: Dennis Michael]
Dennis Michael Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9698
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
I have to remember, I'm using this league as practice. I guess whatever I tried did work.

Focused on my release with proper tilt, and kept speed manageable. had a little trouble in game 1, but, I was able to be a lot more consistent in the following games. Because it was practice and I was unsure of my release, I used my least reactive ball, a pearl that I polished.

I guess it matched both me and the condition.
_________________________
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl




#199410 - 05/10/18 04:16 PM Re: no one on for 5 days [Re: Dennis Michael]
Dennis Michael Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9698
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
well, my plans to practice every day got foiled by the bowling center. They won't open til 4:30 on weekdays now. WTH is this??
_________________________
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl




#199411 - 05/10/18 10:45 PM Re: no one on for 5 days [Re: Dennis Michael]
djp1080 Online content
Team USA Contender

Registered: 04/20/13
Posts: 415
A/S/L: 70/m/IL
Our place is open using regular hours. Typically they're open at 9 Am during the week and Saturdays. I think they're open at 10 Am on Sundays. Closing time is 11 Pm most nights except on Friday and Saturday, 12 Pm.

#199412 - 05/11/18 07:20 AM Re: no one on for 5 days [Re: Dennis Michael]
Mkirchie Offline
Pro of the Year Contender

Registered: 01/14/07
Posts: 786
A/S/L: 37/M/New Jersey
My center doesn't really change their hours for summer. They might open at 10 or 11 depending on the day. I have two more weeks left of league, one of which is tonight (We lost one due to snow and another when the center decided that they would cancel all leagues to get more money from open bowling the week between Christmas and New Year's Day.) We're coming into the last two weeks in second only 10 points out of first (7 point system), so we have an outside chance to get into first. We pulled this off a few seasons ago against a different team when we shut them out the last two weeks in position rounds after being down by 11. If we can't do it, we're 13 up on third, so it should be pretty easy to end up second if we can't pull off the whole comeback.

Mark
_________________________
Current Average - 225
HG-300(12)
HS-789

#199413 - 05/11/18 03:21 PM Re: no one on for 5 days [Re: Dennis Michael]
6_ball_man Offline
2X Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/19/07
Posts: 840
A/S/L: 60/m/downtown churchville
Put me into the "worst set in a while" club...a total of 6 strikes, counted 9 nine times...no splits to speak of, but I did have one washout where I put the headpin around the 10 on the spare attempt. Oh, yeah, there was 1 split...I picked a 5-7. After that frame I missed the 6-10 in the 10 pin spot and the next frame I left a 10 pin and missed it in the 6 pin spot. Stuff like that tends to drive me a bit crazy. We are in a tough shot league and are currently playing against the "what a long strange trip its been" pattern laid out by Joe Slowinski. 45' and pretty flat. Early on I need to play a pull to get to the pocket. Later on it starts to show some hook, but I am still using aggressive equipment that would NEVER play on the typical house shot. LoL
_________________________
In decreasing order of reaction:
Monster Kraken - box 2k dull
Storm Code Red (box finish)
Monster Loch Ness - 4k+polish
Brunswick Gold Rhino Pro (shiny)
Storm IQ Tour30 - 4k dull
Storm Polar Ice - 4k+polish

avatar is out of date

#199428 - Today at 11:18 AM Re: no one on for 5 days [Re: Dennis Michael]
djp1080 Online content
Team USA Contender

Registered: 04/20/13
Posts: 415
A/S/L: 70/m/IL
Good morning folks!
I got myself a Storm Code X.
I had the Code Black before. It didn't work nearly as well as I'd hoped. I found that the IQ Tour 30 would catch the friction just as well as the Code Black, but the Black would cut a little harder on the backend. Not much difference for me.
The Code X is much more to my liking in that it reads quite a bit earlier and the asymmetrical core really gives it a nice finish on the backend compared to the Black. I'm very pleased.
I'm still wondering why Boat doesn't see much difference between symmetrical and asymmetrical cores. I certainly do.
I'm not a high rev guy and my speed is around 16 mph off my hand these days.
Hope all is well with you all...

