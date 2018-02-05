BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#199396 - 05/02/18 11:21 AM Summer Leagues 2018 thread
Richie V. Online content
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x4

Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4645
A/S/L: 51/M/Brockton, MA
I haven't been a summer bowler recently, but thought I'd get the summer league thread started for the rest of you. As usual, post anything about your summer leagues, including your scores, in this thread. smile
_________________________
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-Zone

Career Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288

Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 179 HS: 646 HG: 269
Sunday Niters - Avg: 179 HS: 676 HG: 259
Composite Avg: 179

The Tenth Board: My bowling blog
Richie's BowlSK profile

#199397 - 05/02/18 02:03 PM Re: Summer Leagues 2018 thread [Re: Richie V.]
wronghander Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 04/04/12
Posts: 554
A/S/L: 33/M/NH
I plan on bowling in two leagues this summer: one on a sport shot and one on a house shot. I wouldn't have bothered with the house shot league but the center is offering two free practice games all summer just for bowling in it so I plan on taking advantage of that.
_________________________
High Game: 300 (5)
High Series: 803

#199399 - 05/03/18 09:11 AM Re: Summer Leagues 2018 thread [Re: Richie V.]
6_ball_man Offline
2X Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/19/07
Posts: 840
A/S/L: 60/m/downtown churchville
The summer tough shot league I am in starts tonight. We are using 5 different Slowinski patterns over 15 weeks. For the 1st 3 weeks, it will be the "What A Long Strange Trip It's Been", which is listed @ 45' with almost 28ml of volume. Pretty flat too. I plan on starting out left with something dull and aggressive and keeping it close to the pocket...[shrug]

Any suggestions for alternate strategies?
_________________________
In decreasing order of reaction:
Monster Kraken - box 2k dull
Storm Code Red (box finish)
Monster Loch Ness - 4k+polish
Brunswick Gold Rhino Pro (shiny)
Storm IQ Tour30 - 4k dull
Storm Polar Ice - 4k+polish

avatar is out of date

#199402 - 05/04/18 11:32 AM Re: Summer Leagues 2018 thread [Re: Richie V.]
6_ball_man Offline
2X Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/19/07
Posts: 840
A/S/L: 60/m/downtown churchville
so...I started playing a short pull over 11 that looked ok and had a 188 with 2 washouts (picked one)....I had to change balls for the 2nd game but wan't nearly as successful. Game 3 I moved deeper trying 4th arrow and breaking at 14 or so...couted 9 six times and flummoxed 2 of those spares. So next week I will stay farther right and ball down when I have to. My bro was over practicing on our shot and had a reasonable look from WAY out with a med (but early) ball...[shrug]
_________________________
In decreasing order of reaction:
Monster Kraken - box 2k dull
Storm Code Red (box finish)
Monster Loch Ness - 4k+polish
Brunswick Gold Rhino Pro (shiny)
Storm IQ Tour30 - 4k dull
Storm Polar Ice - 4k+polish

avatar is out of date

#199403 - 05/04/18 09:53 PM Re: Summer Leagues 2018 thread [Re: Richie V.]
Dennis Michael Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9697
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
Only bowling in a short Sr league. Not much competition, but will use it as competitive practice. 15 weeks.
_________________________
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl




#199414 - 05/11/18 03:28 PM Re: Summer Leagues 2018 thread [Re: Richie V.]
6_ball_man Offline
2X Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/19/07
Posts: 840
A/S/L: 60/m/downtown churchville
[copied and pasted from the other thread]

Last night was a nightmare. A total of 6 strikes, counted 9 nine times...no splits to speak of, but I did have one washout where I put the headpin around the 10 on the spare attempt. Oh, yeah, there was 1 split...I picked a 5-7. After that frame I missed the 6-10 in the 10 pin spot and the next frame I left a 10 pin and missed it in the 6 pin spot. Stuff like that tends to drive me a bit crazy. We are in a tough shot league and are currently playing against the "what a long strange trip its been" pattern laid out by Joe Slowinski. 45' and pretty flat. Early on I need to play a pull to get to the pocket. Later on it starts to show some hook, but I am still using aggressive equipment that would NEVER play on the typical house shot. LoL

I wasn't the only one struggling...over the last 2 weeks I haven't hit 500 yet and am 12-4.

Earlier in the week I shot the "Lucky Strike Singles" tournament. 2 games, move a pair and bowl 2 more. They put a strike up for you in the 3rd-6th-and 9th frames each game, so, even though it is scored as 4 games you only really bowl 3. The shot is "house-y" in that the pocket isn't very hard to get to. Carry OTOH is rough. I counted 9 FOURTEEN TIMES! I will attempt this tournament at least once more before it ends.
_________________________
In decreasing order of reaction:
Monster Kraken - box 2k dull
Storm Code Red (box finish)
Monster Loch Ness - 4k+polish
Brunswick Gold Rhino Pro (shiny)
Storm IQ Tour30 - 4k dull
Storm Polar Ice - 4k+polish

avatar is out of date

#199415 - 05/11/18 08:18 PM Re: Summer Leagues 2018 thread [Re: Richie V.]
wronghander Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 04/04/12
Posts: 554
A/S/L: 33/M/NH
Yes, on long patterns take advantage of the hold. Had a chance to bowl a baker doubles tournament a few weeks ago on 45' route 66 and surprisingly carried well rolling my sanded Cash from 11-12 into the pocket with very little break. My partner was more or less doing the same thing with his Tenacity from the right side until it broke down and he was able to move in. We finished +59 while the cut was -286 for the 10 game block, LOL.

Unfortunately the sport league I was going to join fell though. With only 11 people signed up they decided not to run it. I was able to jump into a doubles league at another house. Not a sport shot but the house is adding $500 to the prize pool and another bowler had asked me to join it with him, so it should be fun.
High Game: 300 (5)
High Series: 803
High Game: 300 (5)
High Series: 803

#199423 - Yesterday at 11:57 AM Re: Summer Leagues 2018 thread [Re: wronghander]
6_ball_man Offline
2X Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/19/07
Posts: 840
A/S/L: 60/m/downtown churchville
Originally Posted By: wronghander

Unfortunately the sport league I was going to join fell though. With only 11 people signed up they decided not to run it.


We got over 30 people to bowl tough shot singles at Sunset. May be as many as 36. I think that that is pretty impressive.
_________________________
In decreasing order of reaction:
Monster Kraken - box 2k dull
Storm Code Red (box finish)
Monster Loch Ness - 4k+polish
Brunswick Gold Rhino Pro (shiny)
Storm IQ Tour30 - 4k dull
Storm Polar Ice - 4k+polish

avatar is out of date

#199424 - Yesterday at 10:14 PM Re: Summer Leagues 2018 thread [Re: 6_ball_man]
wronghander Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 04/04/12
Posts: 554
A/S/L: 33/M/NH
Originally Posted By: 6_ball_man
Originally Posted By: wronghander

Unfortunately the sport league I was going to join fell though. With only 11 people signed up they decided not to run it.


We got over 30 people to bowl tough shot singles at Sunset. May be as many as 36. I think that that is pretty impressive.


That's very impressive. Especially in a singles league. My have a ball league that started tonight got even fewer signups with only 8 bowlers so it ended up being a doubles format which is fine with me. Gets us done earlier and I'm only bowling in that league for the free practice games anyway (although getting a plastic ball with drilling included for an extra $3 per week is a good bonus as well).

Lanes were very slick at this place and wasn't expecting that so struggled in the first game with 166 (3 straight opens didn't help), but came back with clean games of 235 and 216 to end the night. Ended up being a good prep for Nationals for me since I worked on squaring up and working on my release and speed rather than go into my bag for another ball. A little more forgiveness here but I felt that most of my shots in game 2 and 3 were good.
High Game: 300 (5)
High Series: 803
High Game: 300 (5)
High Series: 803

#199425 - Today at 12:26 AM Re: Summer Leagues 2018 thread [Re: Richie V.]
Dennis Michael Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9697
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
decent today, 191, 231, 222. Won all 3 and in first place. this is getting boring.

Not doing well in my release practice. I released poorly, but still struck with a tug.
Can't rely on that.

Used 2 balls, a pear, and a hybrid. Pearl slid and the Hibrid hooked off the lane
Stuck with the pearl mostly.
_________________________
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl




