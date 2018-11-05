BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Coaching And Equipment » The Pro Shop » True Motion vs. Black Widow Urethane
Register (FREE)    Forum List        Calendar     Active Topics    FAQ
Sponsored Links




ChatBox:

Sponsored Links


Topic Options
Rate This Topic
#199418 - Today at 08:46 AM True Motion vs. Black Widow Urethane
Mkirchie Online content
Pro of the Year Contender

Registered: 01/14/07
Posts: 783
A/S/L: 37/M/New Jersey
I'm contemplating getting either of these balls to bring a third urethane in my 4 ball bag since my center apparently refuses to do Kegel's recommended maintenance on the lane machine. Currently, my Turbo is about two boards stronger than my Super Natural. I would like a third urethane option that reads the midlane like the Turbo currently does and also ends up stronger than the Turbo. I can take advantage of track flare on the new ball, the Turbo doesn't flare much at all (maybe 1-1.5 inches, not enough to really see any space between rings.) Based on specs, I do feel that the Black Widow is likely better suited for this, but I'm iffy on the asymmetric core (even though it is likely one of the factors as to why it is stronger.)

A quick question about my lane machine comment. When I look at a freshly oiled lane in my center, I see lots of 2-3 inch long streaks roughly parallel to the oil all across the lane from gutter to gutter. Does anyone know if this is normal?

Mark
_________________________
Current Average - 225
HG-300(12)
HS-789

Top
#10100 - 1 second ago Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links Online content
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
Top
#199419 - Today at 05:06 PM Re: True Motion vs. Black Widow Urethane [Re: Mkirchie]
Dennis Michael Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9695
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
I've seen the Black Widow. As a friend has one. He feels it reacts too early and too strong. I watched him roll it, and he can't find the right spot on the lane for it.

If he was outside, it over reacted, and it didn't finish strong from the inside, almost like it rolled out. I ruled this as his lack of speed (13.5 mph), but he disagreed.

He also has 3 urethane balls and this is the strongest of them all.
_________________________
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl




Top



Moderator:  Angel, Community Manager 
Savings That Support BowlingCommunity.com
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything on Amazon.com or eBay please use these links to go to the web sites.

This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all! The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com and eBay will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.
BowlingCommunity.com Recent Posts
True Motion vs. Black Widow Urethane
by Dennis Michael - Today at 05:06 PM
Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
by Dennis Michael - Yesterday at 06:43 PM
Summer Leagues 2018 thread
by wronghander - 05/11/18 08:18 PM
no one on for 5 days
by 6_ball_man - 05/11/18 03:21 PM
2018 USBC Open Championships Syracuse NY
by 6_ball_man - 05/03/18 03:10 PM
For the good of the sport?
by Dennis Michael - 04/29/18 10:29 PM
Superstitions?
by Dennis Michael - 04/26/18 06:09 PM
Better Polish
by BOSStull - 04/24/18 12:24 PM
I'm pizzed at my ball driller
by 82Boat69 - 04/24/18 09:55 AM
Some awful lane conditions
by 82Boat69 - 04/24/18 06:46 AM
Recommendations requested
by BOSStull - 04/14/18 08:34 AM
It can't come fast enough
by BOSStull - 04/14/18 08:21 AM
Terms Of Use
Use of this community signifies your agreement to the Community Standards and Conditions of Use.
Privacy statement · · Mark all read
Contact Us · BowlingFans.com Home · Top

Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
About BowlingFans.com | Contact Us | Advertise With Us | Site Map
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. | Material Connection Disclosure

Copyright © 1998 - 2018 - usrbingeek LLC | Copyright Policy
BowlingFans.com, BowlingFans, The Right Approach, Kegler's Connection, Tour411, BallBeat, BowlingCommunity.com, BowlSearch.com, and Bowling News You Can Use are trademarks of usrbingeek LLC. All other trademarks and tradenames are property of their respective owners.