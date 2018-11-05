True Motion vs. Black Widow Urethane

Sponsored Links







A/S/L: 37/M/New Jersey Pro of the Year ContenderRegistered: 01/14/07Posts: 783A/S/L: 37/M/New Jersey I'm contemplating getting either of these balls to bring a third urethane in my 4 ball bag since my center apparently refuses to do Kegel's recommended maintenance on the lane machine. Currently, my Turbo is about two boards stronger than my Super Natural. I would like a third urethane option that reads the midlane like the Turbo currently does and also ends up stronger than the Turbo. I can take advantage of track flare on the new ball, the Turbo doesn't flare much at all (maybe 1-1.5 inches, not enough to really see any space between rings.) Based on specs, I do feel that the Black Widow is likely better suited for this, but I'm iffy on the asymmetric core (even though it is likely one of the factors as to why it is stronger.)



A quick question about my lane machine comment. When I look at a freshly oiled lane in my center, I see lots of 2-3 inch long streaks roughly parallel to the oil all across the lane from gutter to gutter. Does anyone know if this is normal?



A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Virtual League ChampionRegistered: 12/11/05Posts: 9695A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill I've seen the Black Widow. As a friend has one. He feels it reacts too early and too strong. I watched him roll it, and he can't find the right spot on the lane for it.



If he was outside, it over reacted, and it didn't finish strong from the inside, almost like it rolled out. I ruled this as his lack of speed (13.5 mph), but he disagreed.



He also has 3 urethane balls and this is the strongest of them all.

