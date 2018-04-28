#199416 - 07:18 AM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread Re: Richie V.] Mkirchie





A/S/L: 37/M/New Jersey Pro of the Year ContenderRegistered: 01/14/07Posts: 783A/S/L: 37/M/New Jersey Well, that went badly last night for our team. In the other post, I mentioned how we needed two big nights to try to get into first. We bowled both games over average and still lost each game by about 70 pins. We also lost the third game by probably the same amount of pins. The third place team lost the second game, so we locked into second, which is still good for the season. I shot 244, 224, 207 for a 675. I couldn't string strikes in the third game after the front three and it killed my game.



On a side note, I'm amazed at how misinformed/uninformed some bowlers who supposedly know a lot are. We had a ball return jam by a pin and one of the balls on the other team came back with a lot of belt marks. I made a quip about the upcoming rule change about cleaners and was told by a long time bowler on the other team that you currently are not allowed to clean a ball during a game, only between games. I tried to bring up the new rule change and why the USBC has a "Approved Anytime" list of cleaners and that the only current rule forbids products that can change the surface during competition, not all cleaners since the rule is about surface changes. Then, the weight hole change came up and he tries to tell me that all balls with weight holes will have to be thrown out by 2020; they can't be plugged (or he said they would be grandfathered in, I'm not sure who on their team said what even though it doesn't matter as that is also wrong). I ended up looking up the rule change and showing my teammate (I wanted to show that I wasn't crazy at this point) about how the 3 oz rule goes into effect Jan 1, 2020 so balls have time to be plugged by Aug 1, 2020 when the balance hole rule goes into effect. It's like this person on the other team didn't read anything on his own.



