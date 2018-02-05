Summer Leagues 2018 thread

[copied and pasted from the other thread]
Last night was a nightmare. A total of 6 strikes, counted 9 nine times...no splits to speak of, but I did have one washout where I put the headpin around the 10 on the spare attempt. Oh, yeah, there was 1 split...I picked a 5-7. After that frame I missed the 6-10 in the 10 pin spot and the next frame I left a 10 pin and missed it in the 6 pin spot. Stuff like that tends to drive me a bit crazy. We are in a tough shot league and are currently playing against the "what a long strange trip its been" pattern laid out by Joe Slowinski. 45' and pretty flat. Early on I need to play a pull to get to the pocket. Later on it starts to show some hook, but I am still using aggressive equipment that would NEVER play on the typical house shot. LoL
I wasn't the only one struggling...over the last 2 weeks I haven't hit 500 yet and am 12-4.
Earlier in the week I shot the "Lucky Strike Singles" tournament. 2 games, move a pair and bowl 2 more. They put a strike up for you in the 3rd-6th-and 9th frames each game, so, even though it is scored as 4 games you only really bowl 3. The shot is "house-y" in that the pocket isn't very hard to get to. Carry OTOH is rough. I counted 9 FOURTEEN TIMES! I will attempt this tournament at least once more before it ends.
In decreasing order of reaction:
Monster Kraken - box 2k dull
Storm Code Red (box finish)
Monster Loch Ness - 4k+polish
Brunswick Gold Rhino Pro (shiny)
Storm IQ Tour30 - 4k dull
Storm Polar Ice - 4k+polish
