Summer Leagues 2018 thread

Virtual League Secretary,

Virtual League Champion x4



Registered: 02/21/08

Posts: 4645

I haven't been a summer bowler recently, but thought I'd get the summer league thread started for the rest of you. As usual, post anything about your summer leagues, including your scores, in this thread.

Arsenal (all 15 lb.)

Alpha Crux

Marvel Pearl

IQ Tour Fusion

Reign of Fire

Tropical Breeze

Fast

T-Zone



Career Highs

Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)

Book: 186

Series: 707

Game: 288



Current

Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 179 HS: 646 HG: 269

Sunday Niters - Avg: 179 HS: 676 HG: 259

Composite Avg: 179



: My bowling blog

Richie's BowlSK profile

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Re: Summer Leagues 2018 thread wronghander

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 04/04/12

Posts: 553

A/S/L: 33/M/NH Registered: 04/04/12Posts: 553A/S/L: 33/M/NH I plan on bowling in two leagues this summer: one on a sport shot and one on a house shot. I wouldn't have bothered with the house shot league but the center is offering two free practice games all summer just for bowling in it so I plan on taking advantage of that. _________________________

High Game: 300 (5)

High Series: 803

Re: Summer Leagues 2018 thread 6_ball_man

2X Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/19/07

Posts: 839

A/S/L: 60/m/downtown churchville Registered: 10/19/07Posts: 839A/S/L: 60/m/downtown churchville The summer tough shot league I am in starts tonight. We are using 5 different Slowinski patterns over 15 weeks. For the 1st 3 weeks, it will be the "What A Long Strange Trip It's Been", which is listed @ 45' with almost 28ml of volume. Pretty flat too. I plan on starting out left with something dull and aggressive and keeping it close to the pocket...[shrug]



Any suggestions for alternate strategies? _________________________

In decreasing order of reaction:

Monster Kraken - box 2k dull

Storm Code Red (box finish)

Monster Loch Ness - 4k+polish

Brunswick Gold Rhino Pro (shiny)

Storm IQ Tour30 - 4k dull

Storm Polar Ice - 4k+polish



avatar is out of date

Re: Summer Leagues 2018 thread 6_ball_man

2X Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/19/07

Posts: 839

A/S/L: 60/m/downtown churchville Registered: 10/19/07Posts: 839A/S/L: 60/m/downtown churchville so...I started playing a short pull over 11 that looked ok and had a 188 with 2 washouts (picked one)....I had to change balls for the 2nd game but wan't nearly as successful. Game 3 I moved deeper trying 4th arrow and breaking at 14 or so...couted 9 six times and flummoxed 2 of those spares. So next week I will stay farther right and ball down when I have to. My bro was over practicing on our shot and had a reasonable look from WAY out with a med (but early) ball...[shrug] _________________________

In decreasing order of reaction:

Monster Kraken - box 2k dull

Storm Code Red (box finish)

Monster Loch Ness - 4k+polish

Brunswick Gold Rhino Pro (shiny)

Storm IQ Tour30 - 4k dull

Storm Polar Ice - 4k+polish



avatar is out of date

Re: Summer Leagues 2018 thread Dennis Michael





Registered: 12/11/05

Posts: 9695

A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Virtual League ChampionRegistered: 12/11/05Posts: 9695A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Only bowling in a short Sr league. Not much competition, but will use it as competitive practice. 15 weeks. _________________________

LM - Black Diamond 15#

Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#

Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#

Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl









Re: Summer Leagues 2018 thread 6_ball_man

2X Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/19/07

Posts: 839

A/S/L: 60/m/downtown churchville Registered: 10/19/07Posts: 839A/S/L: 60/m/downtown churchville [copied and pasted from the other thread]



Last night was a nightmare. A total of 6 strikes, counted 9 nine times...no splits to speak of, but I did have one washout where I put the headpin around the 10 on the spare attempt. Oh, yeah, there was 1 split...I picked a 5-7. After that frame I missed the 6-10 in the 10 pin spot and the next frame I left a 10 pin and missed it in the 6 pin spot. Stuff like that tends to drive me a bit crazy. We are in a tough shot league and are currently playing against the "what a long strange trip its been" pattern laid out by Joe Slowinski. 45' and pretty flat. Early on I need to play a pull to get to the pocket. Later on it starts to show some hook, but I am still using aggressive equipment that would NEVER play on the typical house shot. LoL



I wasn't the only one struggling...over the last 2 weeks I haven't hit 500 yet and am 12-4.



Earlier in the week I shot the "Lucky Strike Singles" tournament. 2 games, move a pair and bowl 2 more. They put a strike up for you in the 3rd-6th-and 9th frames each game, so, even though it is scored as 4 games you only really bowl 3. The shot is "house-y" in that the pocket isn't very hard to get to. Carry OTOH is rough. I counted 9 FOURTEEN TIMES! I will attempt this tournament at least once more before it ends. _________________________

In decreasing order of reaction:

Monster Kraken - box 2k dull

Storm Code Red (box finish)

Monster Loch Ness - 4k+polish

Brunswick Gold Rhino Pro (shiny)

Storm IQ Tour30 - 4k dull

Storm Polar Ice - 4k+polish



avatar is out of date

Re: Summer Leagues 2018 thread wronghander

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 04/04/12

Posts: 553

A/S/L: 33/M/NH Registered: 04/04/12Posts: 553A/S/L: 33/M/NH Yes, on long patterns take advantage of the hold. Had a chance to bowl a baker doubles tournament a few weeks ago on 45' route 66 and surprisingly carried well rolling my sanded Cash from 11-12 into the pocket with very little break. My partner was more or less doing the same thing with his Tenacity from the right side until it broke down and he was able to move in. We finished +59 while the cut was -286 for the 10 game block, LOL.



Unfortunately the sport league I was going to join fell though. With only 11 people signed up they decided not to run it. I was able to jump into a doubles league at another house. Not a sport shot but the house is adding $500 to the prize pool and another bowler had asked me to join it with him, so it should be fun. _________________________

High Game: 300 (5)

High Series: 803

Top

Tweet

Preview

