no one on for 5 days Dennis Michael





Registered: 12/11/05

Posts: 9693

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9693



The season ended and so did the



Sorry guys, if that's the case, I'll miss all of you.



The season ended and so did the chat Sorry guys, if that's the case, I'll miss all of you. Oh, had my best day of the year on Tuseday, 218, 266 and 300. And my Senior league is not sanctioned. Hahaha. And, we were rolling for average. It's downhill from here. It's a damned shame, this site is slowing to a crawl. It used to be so active. I really enjoyed it.

LM - Black Diamond 15#

Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#

Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#

Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl









Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Re: no one on for 5 days steveA





Registered: 12/21/12

Posts: 566

Registered: 12/21/12
Posts: 566
I had my worse series on Sunday,

3 Ball changes, 25 boards moved,plus backwards and forward on the approach.

29 single pin leaves , 2 7-10 splits and a 4-6 split.

Oh the single pins waved at me , slid round the pins deck, changed position. but wouldn't fall over.

Left every one but the 2 & 3 in an effort to find a strike, just wasn't happening _________________________

PB

High game 257

series 704







Re: no one on for 5 days djp1080

Team USA Contender



Registered: 04/20/13

Posts: 414

A/S/L: 70/m/IL

I'm with Steve.

I had my worst day in a long time yesterday at the lanes.

Had five splits in one game. Had two splits in game two while leaving six pins. Used four different balls, but my recognizing what was happening didn't dawn on me.

The ball broke hard late several times and kept missing the 3 pin. Guess I should have just moved left a bit more and I'd have been okay.

I'm not a morning person and probably wasn't paying enough attention.

Nice going Dennis. I'm with Steve. I had my worst day in a long time yesterday at the lanes. Had five splits in one game. Had two splits in game two while leaving six pins. Used four different balls, but my recognizing what was happening didn't dawn on me. The ball broke hard late several times and kept missing the 3 pin. Guess I should have just moved left a bit more and I'd have been okay. I'm not a morning person and probably wasn't paying enough attention. I'll do better next week. I'll plan on at least two cups of coffee before I get to the lanes...

Re: no one on for 5 days Dennis Michael





Registered: 12/11/05

Posts: 9693

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9693
I have to remember, I'm using this league as practice. I guess whatever I tried did work.



Focused on my release with proper tilt, and kept speed manageable. had a little trouble in game 1, but, I was able to be a lot more consistent in the following games. Because it was practice and I was unsure of my release, I used my least reactive ball, a pearl that I polished.



I guess it matched both me and the condition. _________________________

LM - Black Diamond 15#

Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#

Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#

Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl









Re: no one on for 5 days Dennis Michael





Registered: 12/11/05

Posts: 9693

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9693
well, my plans to practice every day got foiled by the bowling center. They won't open til 4:30 on weekdays now. WTH is this??

LM - Black Diamond 15#

Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#

Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#

Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl









Re: no one on for 5 days djp1080

Team USA Contender



Registered: 04/20/13

Posts: 414

A/S/L: 70/m/IL Our place is open using regular hours. Typically they're open at 9 Am during the week and Saturdays. I think they're open at 10 Am on Sundays. Closing time is 11 Pm most nights except on Friday and Saturday, 12 Pm.

Re: no one on for 5 days Mkirchie





Registered: 01/14/07

Posts: 781

A/S/L: 37/M/New Jersey Pro of the Year ContenderRegistered: 01/14/07Posts: 781A/S/L: 37/M/New Jersey My center doesn't really change their hours for summer. They might open at 10 or 11 depending on the day. I have two more weeks left of league, one of which is tonight (We lost one due to snow and another when the center decided that they would cancel all leagues to get more money from open bowling the week between Christmas and New Year's Day.) We're coming into the last two weeks in second only 10 points out of first (7 point system), so we have an outside chance to get into first. We pulled this off a few seasons ago against a different team when we shut them out the last two weeks in position rounds after being down by 11. If we can't do it, we're 13 up on third, so it should be pretty easy to end up second if we can't pull off the whole comeback.



Mark
Current Average - 225
HG-300(12)
HS-789

Current Average - 225

HG-300(12)

HS-789

Re: no one on for 5 days 6_ball_man

2X Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/19/07

Posts: 839

A/S/L: 60/m/downtown churchville Registered: 10/19/07Posts: 839A/S/L: 60/m/downtown churchville Put me into the "worst set in a while" club...a total of 6 strikes, counted 9 nine times...no splits to speak of, but I did have one washout where I put the headpin around the 10 on the spare attempt. Oh, yeah, there was 1 split...I picked a 5-7. After that frame I missed the 6-10 in the 10 pin spot and the next frame I left a 10 pin and missed it in the 6 pin spot. Stuff like that tends to drive me a bit crazy. We are in a tough shot league and are currently playing against the "what a long strange trip its been" pattern laid out by Joe Slowinski. 45' and pretty flat. Early on I need to play a pull to get to the pocket. Later on it starts to show some hook, but I am still using aggressive equipment that would NEVER play on the typical house shot. LoL _________________________

In decreasing order of reaction:

Monster Kraken - box 2k dull

Storm Code Red (box finish)

Monster Loch Ness - 4k+polish

Brunswick Gold Rhino Pro (shiny)

Storm IQ Tour30 - 4k dull

Storm Polar Ice - 4k+polish



avatar is out of date

