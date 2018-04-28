#199408 - 01:41 PM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread Re: Richie V.] Richie V.

Virtual League Secretary,

Virtual League Champion x4



Registered: 02/21/08

Posts: 4645

A/S/L: 51/M/Brockton, MA Registered: 02/21/08Posts: 4645A/S/L: 51/M/Brockton, MA Last night's bowling, frame-by-frame



After three consecutive open frames in the middle of the first game, I was chasing the score a little bit, but I still had a shot at my +1 if I could go sheet after the strike in the 8th third game, which fizzled by missing a 2 pin and chopping a baby split. My spare game was balanced by making every 10 pin, as well as a couple of tougher splits.



Result : 150-194-204=548

Final average (99 games) : 179

Average for last 9 games : 176



Final composite average (183 games) : 179



We would have moved ahead of our opponents with a third game win, but my failed baby split conversion cost us, as their anchor went spare-strike to win by one pin. After three consecutive open frames in the middle of the first game, I was chasing the score a little bit, but I still had a shot at my +1 if I could go sheet after the strike in the 8th third game, which fizzled by missing a 2 pin and chopping a baby split. My spare game was balanced by making every 10 pin, as well as a couple of tougher splits.: 150-194-204=548: 179: 176: 179We would have moved ahead of our opponents with a third game win, but my failed baby split conversion cost us, as their anchor went spare-strike to win by one pin.

Arsenal (all 15 lb.)

Alpha Crux

Marvel Pearl

IQ Tour Fusion

Reign of Fire

Tropical Breeze

Fast

T-Zone



Career Highs

Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)

Book: 186

Series: 707

Game: 288



Current

Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 179 HS: 646 HG: 269

Sunday Niters - Avg: 179 HS: 676 HG: 259

Composite Avg: 179



: My bowling blog

Richie's BowlSK profile _________________________Alpha CruxMarvel PearlIQ Tour FusionReign of FireTropical BreezeFastT-ZoneAvg.: 197 (Summer 2008)Book: 186Series: 707Game: 288Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 179 HS: 646 HG: 269Sunday Niters - Avg: 179 HS: 676 HG: 259Composite Avg: 179 The Tenth Board : My bowling blog

Top