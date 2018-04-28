|
|
|
|
|
#199386 - 04/28/18 09:03 PM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
|
Virtual League Champion
Registered: 11/30/10
Posts: 2127
A/S/L: 30/M/AZ
|
My league season has finally come to end. Thank goodness. This is the least fun I've had bowling since I started. Anyone who says low scoring conditions are the way bowling should be, please come bowl a season at Shake, Rattle, Bowl inside Cliff Castle Casino in Camp Verde, Arizona. The place is a dungeon. I hate it.
If any powers-that-be from any major bowling company are reading this, please visit the Verde Valley. We have three main towns that are growing way too fast, we have the worst bowling alley in the country, and we have a large, angry base of league bowlers. You'll prosper here, I promise.
In a 20 team league I was high average, had the high game, and the high series. I managed that with a 191 average, a 257, and a 678 series. I'm fairly certain there wasn't a 700 shot in the house across all leagues.
Now to take the summer off and see if I still want to bowl come August.
_________________________
Career Highs: 300/759
|
Top
|
|
|
|
Sponsored Links
Legend
Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
|
|
Top
|
|
|
|
#199387 - 04/29/18 10:33 AM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
|
Virtual League Champion
Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9693
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
|
This is my last week in league.
Monday, playoff for 5th and $3600 total payout.
Thursday, playoff for 1st and $2400 total.
Those are team numbers. Mon is 5 man and Thur is 3 man.
_________________________
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl
|
Top
|
|
|
|
#199393 - 04/29/18 09:28 PM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
|
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x4
Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4645
A/S/L: 51/M/Brockton, MA
|
Tonight's bowling, frame-by-frame
I had a bad first game, missing consecutive 10 pins in it, but ended my season with two decent games thanks to strings of strikes. The 179 final average is still an improvement from last season.Result
: 132-188-198=518Final average (84 games)
: 179Average for last 9 games
: 167Composite average (177 games)
: 179
Team won second game and held on for total by one pin.
_________________________
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-ZoneCareer Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 179 HS: 646 HG: 269
Sunday Niters - Avg: 179 HS: 676 HG: 259
Composite Avg: 179The Tenth Board
: My bowling blogRichie's BowlSK profile
|
Top
|
|
|
|
#199395 - 05/01/18 10:05 AM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
|
Virtual League Champion
Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9693
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
|
Pulled a bone head move last night.
I cut the grass, then took a nap before final playoff night. Slept thru first game. We lost. Got there late and only bowled the last 2 games, 212 and 208 without practice.
won 2 of 3 and total pins.
then celebrated with the team afterward. Got a payout of $725. Good for 5th place.
Today is Senior tournament. Prize is free bowling for a year.
Edited by Dennis Michael (05/01/18 10:06 AM)
_________________________
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl
|
Top
|
|
|
|
#199400 - 05/03/18 01:29 PM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
|
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x4
Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4645
A/S/L: 51/M/Brockton, MA
|
Last night's bowling, frame-by-frame
I mostly struggled with my release last night, failing to connect on a double and leaving multi-pin spares more often than not. The third game had a chance to be clean, but I missed the pocket in the 10th, leaving a tough spare.Result
: 154-154-180=488Average (96 games)
: 179Average for last 9 games
: 165Next week's AVG+1 score
: 581Composite average (180 games)
: 179
Team won a close second game (by two pins) and the third by enough for total.
_________________________
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-ZoneCareer Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 179 HS: 646 HG: 269
Sunday Niters - Avg: 179 HS: 676 HG: 259
Composite Avg: 179The Tenth Board
: My bowling blogRichie's BowlSK profile
|
Top
|
|
|
|
#199404 - 05/04/18 10:03 PM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
|
Virtual League Champion
Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9693
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
|
All leagues ended as of last night. Results:
Sr League, 1st place and second indiv hi game, $194 payout.
Monday Night, 5th place, hi team game scratch, 2nd in point total, $725 payout.
Thurs Night, 1st place, highest point total, Hi team game, $740 payout.
So, It was a profitable year.
Sr league, $14 for 33 weeks = $462, - payout of $194, = $268 cost
Monday, $25 for 33 wks = $825, - payout of $725, = $100 cost
Thurs, $22 for 32 wks = $704, - payout of $740, = $36 to the good.
Total cost to bowl $332 for the whole year.
Find it odd that the lowest cost league cost me the most to bowl.
Edited by Dennis Michael (05/04/18 10:05 PM)
_________________________
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl
|
Top
|
|
|
|
#199408 - Yesterday at 01:41 PM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
|
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x4
Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4645
A/S/L: 51/M/Brockton, MA
|
Last night's bowling, frame-by-frame
After three consecutive open frames in the middle of the first game, I was chasing the score a little bit, but I still had a shot at my +1 if I could go sheet after the strike in the 8th third game, which fizzled by missing a 2 pin and chopping a baby split. My spare game was balanced by making every 10 pin, as well as a couple of tougher splits.Result
: 150-194-204=548Final average (99 games)
: 179Average for last 9 games
: 176Final composite average (183 games)
: 179
We would have moved ahead of our opponents with a third game win, but my failed baby split conversion cost us, as their anchor went spare-strike to win by one pin.
_________________________
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-ZoneCareer Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 179 HS: 646 HG: 269
Sunday Niters - Avg: 179 HS: 676 HG: 259
Composite Avg: 179The Tenth Board
: My bowling blogRichie's BowlSK profile
|
Top
|
|
|
|
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything
on Amazon.com
or eBay
please use these links to go to the web sites.
This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all!
The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com
and eBay
will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.