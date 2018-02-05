BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#199396 - 05/02/18 11:21 AM Summer Leagues 2018 thread
Richie V.
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x4

Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4644
A/S/L: 51/M/Brockton, MA
I haven't been a summer bowler recently, but thought I'd get the summer league thread started for the rest of you. As usual, post anything about your summer leagues, including your scores, in this thread. smile
#199397 - 05/02/18 02:03 PM Re: Summer Leagues 2018 thread [Re: Richie V.]
wronghander
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 04/04/12
Posts: 552
A/S/L: 33/M/NH
I plan on bowling in two leagues this summer: one on a sport shot and one on a house shot. I wouldn't have bothered with the house shot league but the center is offering two free practice games all summer just for bowling in it so I plan on taking advantage of that.
#199399 - 05/03/18 09:11 AM Re: Summer Leagues 2018 thread [Re: Richie V.]
6_ball_man
2X Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/19/07
Posts: 837
A/S/L: 60/m/downtown churchville
The summer tough shot league I am in starts tonight. We are using 5 different Slowinski patterns over 15 weeks. For the 1st 3 weeks, it will be the "What A Long Strange Trip It's Been", which is listed @ 45' with almost 28ml of volume. Pretty flat too. I plan on starting out left with something dull and aggressive and keeping it close to the pocket...[shrug]

Any suggestions for alternate strategies?
#199402 - Yesterday at 11:32 AM Re: Summer Leagues 2018 thread [Re: Richie V.]
6_ball_man
2X Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/19/07
Posts: 837
A/S/L: 60/m/downtown churchville
so...I started playing a short pull over 11 that looked ok and had a 188 with 2 washouts (picked one)....I had to change balls for the 2nd game but wan't nearly as successful. Game 3 I moved deeper trying 4th arrow and breaking at 14 or so...couted 9 six times and flummoxed 2 of those spares. So next week I will stay farther right and ball down when I have to. My bro was over practicing on our shot and had a reasonable look from WAY out with a med (but early) ball...[shrug]
#199403 - Yesterday at 09:53 PM Re: Summer Leagues 2018 thread [Re: Richie V.]
Dennis Michael
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9690
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
Only bowling in a short Sr league. Not much competition, but will use it as competitive practice. 15 weeks.
