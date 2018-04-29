For the good of the sport?

BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
In 2006, I did a study for a friend who owned a bowling alley. Condidering the lane man and machine were sunk cost. The out of pocket cost to him was $.25 per lane to strip and oil. His machine did them both simultaneously. But, he only stripped twice per week.

Another chain house near by did the same study for a cost of $.26 per lane. Comparing those two, I feel confident it isn't a lot to oil.

Now, if you go to the ICE oil that back fills grooves or the colored oil, the cost adds up.

Average price for lane conditioner is $90-100 per 1.25 gallon container. Or $280-330 for 5 gallons. But, many houses buy it in drums, which brings the cost down. Stripper, which is done periodically not nightly, costs $125 for a 5 gal jug.


