Sponsored Links







ChatBox: Sponsored Links





Page 24 of 24 < 1 2 ... 22 23 24 Topic Options Rate This Topic #199386 - 09:03 PM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread Re: Richie V.] champ

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 11/30/10

Posts: 2127

A/S/L: 30/M/AZ Registered: 11/30/10Posts: 2127A/S/L: 30/M/AZ My league season has finally come to end. Thank goodness. This is the least fun I've had bowling since I started. Anyone who says low scoring conditions are the way bowling should be, please come bowl a season at Shake, Rattle, Bowl inside Cliff Castle Casino in Camp Verde, Arizona. The place is a dungeon. I hate it.



If any powers-that-be from any major bowling company are reading this, please visit the Verde Valley. We have three main towns that are growing way too fast, we have the worst bowling alley in the country, and we have a large, angry base of league bowlers. You'll prosper here, I promise.



In a 20 team league I was high average, had the high game, and the high series. I managed that with a 191 average, a 257, and a 678 series. I'm fairly certain there wasn't a 700 shot in the house across all leagues.



Now to take the summer off and see if I still want to bowl come August. _________________________

Career Highs: 300/759

Top #10100 - Sponsored Links Sponsored Links Sponsored Links

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Top Page 24 of 24 < 1 2 ... 22 23 24

Tweet

Preview

Hop to: Coaching And Equipment ------ Beginner Help Physical/Mental Game & Lane Conditions Videos The Pro Shop Bowling Ball Reviews Amateur Bowling ------ Leagues & Sport Bowling Tournaments Collegiate & Youth Bowling Professional Bowling ------ Pro Bowling Tours Miscellaneous ------ The Bowler's Lounge Other Forms of Bowling For Sale/Wanted; Bowling Classifieds New Member Intros & Tech Help Virtual League Annoucements Virtual League Community Manager Moderator: Angel