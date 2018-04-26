BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#199386 - Yesterday at 09:03 PM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread [Re: Richie V.]
champ Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 11/30/10
Posts: 2127
A/S/L: 30/M/AZ
My league season has finally come to end. Thank goodness. This is the least fun I've had bowling since I started. Anyone who says low scoring conditions are the way bowling should be, please come bowl a season at Shake, Rattle, Bowl inside Cliff Castle Casino in Camp Verde, Arizona. The place is a dungeon. I hate it.

If any powers-that-be from any major bowling company are reading this, please visit the Verde Valley. We have three main towns that are growing way too fast, we have the worst bowling alley in the country, and we have a large, angry base of league bowlers. You'll prosper here, I promise.

In a 20 team league I was high average, had the high game, and the high series. I managed that with a 191 average, a 257, and a 678 series. I'm fairly certain there wasn't a 700 shot in the house across all leagues.

Now to take the summer off and see if I still want to bowl come August.
_________________________
Career Highs: 300/759

