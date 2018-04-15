#199381 - 02:16 AM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread Re: Richie V.] Dennis Michael





A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Virtual League ChampionRegistered: 12/11/05Posts: 9684A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Won first round in playoffs tonite. We were the first team with the highest point total and we bowled the 4th team wild card. Next week, we bowl the winner of the 2 vs 3 spot for the championship. It was a no contest night. We won 22 of 26 possible points. Their first bowler shot 680 and beat our first man each game and series for the 4 points. I won all of my games and series and our anchor did the same. Shot 640 and was low on the team.



Payout is based on total points won during the league, which we are the highest, and the final finish position, which we bowl for first and second next week. We are doing well.



Won the Tuesday league last week without a rolloff as we won both halves.



And, have the third round of playoffs on Thursday, where we will be either 5th or 6th of 18 because of out first round loss.

