For the good of the sport?

If you read the research articles, a few years ago, USBC was opposed to removing balance holes. Now, they're in favor. If you ask me, all of this is way too late. For all their efforts, USBC rarely does a comprehensive study before they make decisions. I'm sure between now and 2020, manufacturers will discover and make changes to continue making balls that will hook out of the building and still be legal. Eventually, USBC will discover the answer is more units of oil, longer patterns, 50 feet or more and flat patterns gutter to gutter. In effect, make synthetic lanes similar to wood lanes during the 50's and 60's.
For those who are old enough, Wayne Webb was a pioneer in using dynamic weights. He took advantage of the disparity between a ball weighed on a dodo scale versus what would happen with a pancake block spinning on one side. It won't be much work for MFG's to take advantage of the new 3 ounce rule and make balls that will still hook a ton. The solution is obvious, more oil. Only problem, lane oil is really expensive.
Maybe it's time for a new lane surface. Teflon :-)