Page 7 of 7

Touring Pro Contender



Registered: 06/24/16

Posts: 623

A/S/L: 70/M/California I usually bowl 4 games. Been bowling 2-handed for the first 3 and then bowl the 4th 1-handed.



Didn't buy a lighter ball. Stayed with 15 LBS.



Throwing 2-handed takes about 10 times more energy than throwing 1-handed :-)



I was lofting too much, so started looking at the dots just beyond the foul line and that helped me start delivering the ball into the lane. Had my first 4 bagger this morning. My high game 2-handed is 164 but that will go up as I get cleaner with my release.



I'm using muscles I never knew I didn't have :-) Throwing with any speed requires muscles that are currently un-developed. It will probably take at least a year to strengthen them and get them all working together.



I believe having 50 years of bowling experience really helps. Everything I do one handed still applies. I just need to get my body to do what my mind thinks it can do.



My big recommendation, don't read all the articles that talk about how many injuries 2-handed can cause :-) I'm 70, I'm overweight and I'm not very flexible. I've shot 12 games 2-handed and I'm already back up to 16 MPH. Problem is, my RPM's are much higher and 16 MPH isn't enough. I can use a Tropical Storm and saw the 5 and create messengers that weren't possible one-handed.



If I don't blow out my fusion surgery, I expect to shoot my first 200 in the next few games.

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

#199377 - 08:35 AM Re: For the good of the sport? Re: BOSStull] BOSStull

2x Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/15/11

Posts: 1143

What's wrong with this rule?

The specification increases in static weights take effect Jan. 1, 2020, which will allow bowlers the opportunity to plug balance holes prior to the elimination of balance holes starting Aug. 1, 2020.



Ok . Institute the rule but Jan 1,2020 should of been as of May 24,2018. Rule should be all new balls going forward will have the option to drill under new rule or current until Aug 1, 2020. Why make us drill balls under the current rules only to know we have to plug or choose a weaker layout? The current rules still apply until January of 2020. If you buy a ball now it will have to be compliant to the 3-1-1 rule and you can use a extra hole to adjust the balance.



Well I drilled my new new SON!Q yesterday. I had three choices.

1. Prefered layout with a balance hole

2 Prefered layout with no balance hole to comply with future rule.

3. Weaker layout no balance to comply with current and future USBC rule.



I chose number 2.



Bowled with it last night. Ball reaction is exactly what I wanted.

Current Average 208



Current Bag 16lbs

Storm: Hy-Road,Hy-Road Nano,Intense,Son!Q

L/M Legends: New Standard

Motiv: Artic Sniper

HG 300,

HS 811

https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull/

Current Average 208

Current Bag 16lbs

Storm: Hy-Road,Hy-Road Nano,Intense,Son!Q

L/M Legends: New Standard

Motiv: Artic Sniper

HG 300,

HS 811

#199379 - 10:31 AM Re: For the good of the sport? Re: BOSStull] BOSStull

2x Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/15/11

Posts: 1143

A/S/L: 61/M /Georgia Registered: 10/15/11Posts: 1143A/S/L: 61/M /Georgia





Bowling Technology Study Conclusion



Frequently Asked Questions- Bowling Technology Updates Posted links and attached PDF about USBC equipmemt changes



Attachments

2018BTSConclusion.pdf (10 downloads)

2018BTS-FAQ.pdf (3 downloads)





Current Average 208



Current Bag 16lbs

Storm: Hy-Road,Hy-Road Nano,Intense,Son!Q

L/M Legends: New Standard

Motiv: Artic Sniper

HG 300,

HS 811

https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull/

Current Average 208

Current Bag 16lbs

Storm: Hy-Road,Hy-Road Nano,Intense,Son!Q

L/M Legends: New Standard

Motiv: Artic Sniper

HG 300,

HS 811

#199383 - 12:31 AM Re: For the good of the sport? Re: BOSStull] wronghander

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 04/04/12

Posts: 551

Originally Posted By: BOSStull What's wrong with this rule?

The specification increases in static weights take effect Jan. 1, 2020, which will allow bowlers the opportunity to plug balance holes prior to the elimination of balance holes starting Aug. 1, 2020.



Ok . Institute the rule but Jan 1,2020 should of been as of May 24,2018. Rule should be all new balls going forward will have the option to drill under new rule or current until Aug 1, 2020. Why make us drill balls under the current rules only to know we have to plug or choose a weaker layout? The current rules still apply until January of 2020. If you buy a ball now it will have to be compliant to the 3-1-1 rule and you can use a extra hole to adjust the balance.



Well I drilled my new new SON!Q yesterday. I had three choices.

1. Prefered layout with a balance hole

2 Prefered layout with no balance hole to comply with future rule.

3. Weaker layout no balance to comply with current and future USBC rule.



I chose number 2.



Bowled with it last night. Ball reaction is exactly what I wanted.



I agree that the 3oz rule should be instituted earlier (maybe Aug 1 so that it doesn't affect Nationals). Most of my balls have balance holes so it makes me not want to go out and buy anything until the new rule takes effect. If others have a similar mindset, that ultimately hurts the manufacturers.

High Game: 300 (5)

High Series: 803

#199384 - 12:45 AM Re: For the good of the sport? Re: wronghander] 82Boat69

Touring Pro Contender



Registered: 06/24/16

Posts: 623

A/S/L: 70/M/California If you read the research articles, a few years ago, USBC was opposed to removing balance holes. Now, they're in favor. If you ask me, all of this is way too late. For all their efforts, USBC rarely does a comprehensive study before they make decisions. I'm sure between now and 2020, manufacturers will discover and make changes to continue making balls that will hook out of the building and still be legal. Eventually, USBC will discover the answer is more units of oil, longer patterns, 50 feet or more and flat patterns gutter to gutter. In effect, make synthetic lanes similar to wood lanes during the 50's and 60's.



For those who are old enough, Wayne Webb was a pioneer in using dynamic weights. He took advantage of the disparity between a ball weighed on a dodo scale versus what would happen with a pancake block spinning on one side. It won't be much work for MFG's to take advantage of the new 3 ounce rule and make balls that will still hook a ton. The solution is obvious, more oil. Only problem, lane oil is really expensive.



Maybe it's time for a new lane surface. Teflon :-)

