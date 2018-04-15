|
#199352 - 04/15/18 09:24 PM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x4
Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4641
A/S/L: 51/M/Brockton, MA
Tonight's bowling, frame-by-frame
I was only ordinary tonight, but I managed not to shoot myself in the foot with single-pin misses. My only opens until the third game were on splits, and I had the misfortune of chopping a fence type of spare in that game.Result
: 158-190-162=510Average (78 games)
: 180Average for last 9 games
: 163Next week's AVG+1 score
: 592Composite average (165 games)
: 180
Ed was the only one of us over average, and team only won the second game.
_________________________
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-ZoneCareer Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 180 HS: 646 HG: 269
Sunday Niters - Avg: 179 HS: 676 HG: 259
Composite Avg: 179The Tenth Board
: My bowling blogRichie's BowlSK profile
Legend
Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
#199353 - 04/18/18 09:29 PM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x4
Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4641
A/S/L: 51/M/Brockton, MA
Tonight's bowling, frame-by-frame
I was on one of my weaker pairs tonight, and largely bowled like it, with no strikes on the right lane until the third game. Given how the night went, the 190 third game felt like a moral victory.Result
: 146-110-190=446Average (90 games)
: 179Average for last 9 games
: 174Next week's AVG+1 score
: 545Composite average (168 games)
: 180
Team managed to split 2-2, with Tom being the high of the bowlers actually there (two of the opponents pre-bowled).
_________________________
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-ZoneCareer Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 180 HS: 646 HG: 269
Sunday Niters - Avg: 179 HS: 676 HG: 259
Composite Avg: 179The Tenth Board
: My bowling blogRichie's BowlSK profile
#199354 - 04/19/18 03:33 PM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
Junior Coach
Registered: 12/10/13
Posts: 41
A/S/L: 28/M/North Carolina
My league bowling has been very lackluster recently. Certainly not throwing the ball poorly, just nothing really pops right now. Last two weeks I've been in the 640's, which is right at average. I'm picking up spares much better again, which I'm pumped about. And I am able to find good lines and stay in the pocket for most of the night, which is also nice. Just can't carry consistently.
This past week I opened with a 244. In the second game, I had to move left a couple boards to stay in the pocket. Unfortunately this opened my angle up and I started wrapping the 10 and left a couple stone 9's. Resulted in a 19x game. Third game, I had way too much angle so dropped a ball down and upped my speed. This fixed my line but gave me less back end so still couldn't carry consistently.
Might start a thread on this, but I'm thinking about upgrading everything to 16 lb. I currently throw 15#. It's a big investment, though, so I'd like to be confident it'll help.
_________________________
Track 508A
Storm IQ Tour Pearl
Brunswick Mastermind
Current Average: 219
High Series:765
High Game: 290
#199355 - 04/19/18 03:49 PM
Virtual League Champion
Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9683
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
|
I feel like crap, as I blew it for my team in playoffs.
Top 8 teams rolling off for the big money.
We were 3rd in total points and bowled the No6 team.
First game, 201, and we lost by 20.
Second game, 224, and we won by 40.
Third game, 131, and we lost by 30.
Lost 2 games and series, mostly because of me.
Game 3 saw 5 splits. Started with a double, then a 4-9, a 7-9, both strong but high. Let it out some and left a 2-8-10, then a 5-7. Finished with a light hit 4-5 in the 10th. Just horrible!!
So, we don't bowl for the $3500 top prize, and are in the loser's bracket, rolling for $1900. I cost my team $1600.
Had I not bowled, but taken my average less 10 pins, we would have won.
_________________________
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl
#199356 - 04/20/18 10:56 AM
Junior Coach
Registered: 12/10/13
Posts: 41
A/S/L: 28/M/North Carolina
|
I feel like crap, as I blew it for my team in playoffs.
Never fun to leave a bad series out there like that at the end.
But look at the season as a whole. Bet they wouldn't have been in that position to begin with had you not been contributing better than that in all the other weeks.
Shake it off and bounce back to make sure y'all get the $1900!
_________________________
Track 508A
Storm IQ Tour Pearl
Brunswick Mastermind
Current Average: 219
High Series:765
High Game: 290
#199360 - 04/22/18 09:16 PM
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x4
Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4641
A/S/L: 51/M/Brockton, MA
|
Tonight's bowling, frame-by-frame
My night started out poorly (four straight open frames), and I never really recovered, though I bowled better after my ball change. My conversion of the 4-5-7 was probably the highlight of the night, given how difficult it is to cover the corner pin on that split.Result
: 138-170-171=479Average (81 games)
: 179Average for last 9 games
: 163Next week's AVG+1 score
: 572Composite average (171 games)
: 179
Ed was the only bowler present who shot 500, but we still failed to win points.
_________________________
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-ZoneCareer Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 180 HS: 646 HG: 269
Sunday Niters - Avg: 179 HS: 676 HG: 259
Composite Avg: 179The Tenth Board
: My bowling blogRichie's BowlSK profile
#199376 - 04/25/18 09:59 PM
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x4
Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4641
A/S/L: 51/M/Brockton, MA
|
Tonight's bowling, frame-by-frame
I bowled well enough to get my +1 tonight, but I also left some pins out there in single-pin misses, especially the two 8 pins I left on great shots. However, to provide the balance, I converted a couple of splits.Result
: 195-188-173=556Average (93 games)
: 180Average for last 9 games
: 181Next week's AVG+1 score
: 625Composite average (174 games)
: 179
Si pre-bowled a 580, which provided us the foundation with which to win all four.
_________________________
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-ZoneCareer Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 180 HS: 646 HG: 269
Sunday Niters - Avg: 179 HS: 676 HG: 259
Composite Avg: 179The Tenth Board
: My bowling blogRichie's BowlSK profile
#199381 - Today at 02:16 AM
Virtual League Champion
Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9683
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
|
Won first round in playoffs tonite. We were the first team with the highest point total and we bowled the 4th team wild card. Next week, we bowl the winner of the 2 vs 3 spot for the championship. It was a no contest night. We won 22 of 26 possible points. Their first bowler shot 680 and beat our first man each game and series for the 4 points. I won all of my games and series and our anchor did the same. Shot 640 and was low on the team.
Payout is based on total points won during the league, which we are the highest, and the final finish position, which we bowl for first and second next week. We are doing well.
Won the Tuesday league last week without a rolloff as we won both halves.
And, have the third round of playoffs on Thursday, where we will be either 5th or 6th of 18 because of out first round loss.
_________________________
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl
