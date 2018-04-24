Sponsored Links







ChatBox: Sponsored Links





Topic Options Rate This Topic #199366 - 10:20 AM Superstitions? Jason_C

Junior Master



Registered: 11/15/17

Posts: 32

A/S/L: 41/M/New York Does anyone have any odd or strange superstitions that they have to follow on bowling nights? Is there a certain pair of pants or socks you have to wear?



Mine are fairly simple. I have to wear my lucky bowling hat.. the only time I wear it is to bowl.



I also have to listen to 1 of 2 CD's on the way to the lanes. Depends on the weather (Don't ask why that matters I am not sure lol). If it is sunny out I have to listen to "Tooth and Nail" by Dokken and if it is cloudy and raining or snowing I have to listen to "...And Justice For All" by Metallica.



How about anyone else?? A specific meal before bowling maybe??

Top #10100 - Sponsored Links Sponsored Links Sponsored Links

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Top #199370 - 02:56 PM Re: Superstitions? Re: Jason_C] 6_ball_man

2X Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/19/07

Posts: 833

A/S/L: 60/m/downtown churchville Registered: 10/19/07Posts: 833A/S/L: 60/m/downtown churchville Not for me, no. I am not superstitious. I am probably not even partially-stitious. LoL In my regular life I try to make decisions based on evidence. I try to do that at bowling too. _________________________

In decreasing order of reaction:

Monster Kraken - box 2k dull

Storm Code Red (box finish)

Monster Loch Ness - 4k+polish

Brunswick Gold Rhino Pro (shiny)

Storm IQ Tour30 - 4k dull

Storm Polar Ice - 4k+polish



avatar is out of date

Top #199378 - 09:44 AM Re: Superstitions? Re: Jason_C] BOSStull

2x Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/15/11

Posts: 1143

A/S/L: 61/M /Georgia Registered: 10/15/11Posts: 1143A/S/L: 61/M /Georgia No superstitions here. Just Bowl.



But,

Clothing wise I don't wear bowling jerseys. Team changed our name to Rock and Roll Bowl so now we wear Rock and Roll Tees. League is almost over and I haven't wore the same tee not even twice.



Eating: Nothing not after lunch on bowling days. Rather stay on the lanes not in the restroom.

Current Average 208



Current Bag 16lbs

Storm: Hy-Road,Hy-Road Nano,Intense,Son!Q

L/M Legends: New Standard

Motiv: Artic Sniper

HG 300,

HS 811

https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull/

_________________________Current Average 208Current Bag 16lbsStorm: Hy-Road,Hy-Road Nano,Intense,Son!QL/M Legends: New StandardMotiv: Artic SniperHS 811

Top #199380 - 06:09 PM Re: Superstitions? Re: Jason_C] Dennis Michael





Registered: 12/11/05

Posts: 9683

A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Virtual League ChampionRegistered: 12/11/05Posts: 9683A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill None here. Too old for that stuff. Just glad I can get to the lanes.



I have seen some who won't bowl if there is a split on the next lane. Dumb.



I did have a teammate with that. I was anchor and he was before me. But, he wouldn't bowl because of a split on the next lane. I was livid, telling him to bowl. He allowed the opponent anchor to bowl before me in a very close game. That put all the pressure on me.



I handled it, but reamed him out for doing that.



PS: I no longer bowl with him. _________________________

LM - Black Diamond 15#

Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#

Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#

Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl









Top

Tweet

Preview

Hop to: Coaching And Equipment ------ Beginner Help Physical/Mental Game & Lane Conditions Videos The Pro Shop Bowling Ball Reviews Amateur Bowling ------ Leagues & Sport Bowling Tournaments Collegiate & Youth Bowling Professional Bowling ------ Pro Bowling Tours Miscellaneous ------ The Bowler's Lounge Other Forms of Bowling For Sale/Wanted; Bowling Classifieds New Member Intros & Tech Help Virtual League Annoucements Virtual League Community Manager Moderator: Angel