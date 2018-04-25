#199375 - 09:25 PM Re: For the good of the sport? Re: Dylan585] 82Boat69

A/S/L: 70/M/California I usually bowl 4 games. Been bowling 2-handed for the first 3 and then bowl the 4th 1-handed.



Didn't buy a lighter ball. Stayed with 15 LBS.



Throwing 2-handed takes about 10 times more energy than throwing 1-handed :-)



I was lofting too much, so started looking at the dots just beyond the foul line and that helped me start delivering the ball into the lane. Had my first 4 bagger this morning. My high game 2-handed is 164 but that will go up as I get cleaner with my release.



I'm using muscles I never knew I didn't have :-) Throwing with any speed requires muscles that are currently un-developed. It will probably take at least a year to strengthen them and get them all working together.



I believe having 50 years of bowling experience really helps. Everything I do one handed still applies. I just need to get my body to do what my mind thinks it can do.



My big recommendation, don't read all the articles that talk about how many injuries 2-handed can cause :-) I'm 70, I'm overweight and I'm not very flexible. I've shot 12 games 2-handed and I'm already back up to 16 MPH. Problem is, my RPM's are much higher and 16 MPH isn't enough. I can use a Tropical Storm and saw the 5 and create messengers that weren't possible one-handed.



If I don't blow out my fusion surgery, I expect to shoot my first 200 in the next few games.

