You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Miscellaneous » The Bowler's Lounge » For the good of the sport?
#199308 - 03/31/18 11:27 AM Re: For the good of the sport?
Dylan585
2X Virtual League Champion

Registered: 03/18/14
Posts: 292
A/S/L: 20/m/ny
The left hand is basically just a guide like you said... If you can find a slow mo video of belmo you will see that just prior to release his left hand is actually off of the ball.. The way I do it is different then somebody like Osku... I basically do the swing with the bent elbow and then once the ball is at the back of the swing I almost just try to push the ball such that it is next to my leg... So imagine the ball at the top of the two handed swing and then just pushing it to next to your leg... Again, I really need to just post a video
_________________________
2 handed stats:

High game: 288 (2 times now!)
High series: 710
Average: 197

Bag: Original Burgandy Hammer, Genesis the judge, motiv Forza gt, motiv Arctic sniper

Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
#199309 - 03/31/18 03:22 PM Re: For the good of the sport?
82Boat69
Touring Pro Contender

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 621
A/S/L: 70/M/California
Thanks. Getting low enough and uncupping my right wrist are something else I'm working on. I can tell when I do it right, because I don't get any unnecessary loft.

Do you think I should start with a lighter ball or just use my normal equipment?

I notice when I use my current equipment, I get a minor thump which means I may be catching a finger hole.

Did your PAP change when you stopped using your thumb?

#199310 - 03/31/18 11:30 PM Re: For the good of the sport?
Dylan585
2X Virtual League Champion

Registered: 03/18/14
Posts: 292
A/S/L: 20/m/ny
I use all of my old equipment from one handed that doesn't have a weight hole with the exception of my for a GT which only has two fingers... My PAP did change much but I also already had a ridiculously high track that was almost identical to my two handed track. As for lower weight, when I was first starting I threw 14 and I honestly do think that it made things easier to start learning... Your probably not hitting a finger but rather your thumb and that's totally normal... When I was starting I hit the thumb almost always... Now that I have more control over what I do I lowered my track a little and just barely touch the edge of the thumb. It honestly just takes time to get used to, watch any and every video you can find of Belmo and try and study that! Again, as soon as I go open bowling again ill have a video to post!
_________________________
2 handed stats:

High game: 288 (2 times now!)
High series: 710
Average: 197

Bag: Original Burgandy Hammer, Genesis the judge, motiv Forza gt, motiv Arctic sniper

#199364 - Yesterday at 09:40 AM Re: For the good of the sport?
BOSStull
2x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1140
A/S/L: 61/M /Georgia
Rumor is USBC may announce decision on proposed ball changes at USBC convention this week.
_________________________
Current Average 208

Current Bag
Storm: Hy-Road,Hy-Road Nano,Intense
L/M Legends: New Standard,Yeah Baby
Motiv: Artic Sniper
HG 300,
HS 811
https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull/

#199368 - Yesterday at 04:19 PM Re: For the good of the sport?
Mkirchie
Pro of the Year Contender

Registered: 01/14/07
Posts: 780
A/S/L: 37/M/New Jersey
Video up about study and rule changes on youtube.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1nkmk733Nbs

I'll give them credit for the forward thinking to disable the comments on the video.

Mark
_________________________
Current Average - 225
HG-300(12)
HS-789

#199369 - Yesterday at 04:45 PM Re: For the good of the sport?
BOSStull
2x Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/15/11
Posts: 1140
A/S/L: 61/M /Georgia
Also
https://www.bowl.com/News/NewsDetails.aspx?id=23622331019

From above link: "It is important for bowlers to understand the specification for oil absorption will not eliminate any bowling balls from competition, as all current balls will be grandfathered in."

May be a buying splurge on some current balls.


Edited by BOSStull (Yesterday at 05:12 PM)
_________________________
Current Average 208

Current Bag
Storm: Hy-Road,Hy-Road Nano,Intense
L/M Legends: New Standard,Yeah Baby
Motiv: Artic Sniper
HG 300,
HS 811
https://www.pinterest.com/bosstull/

#199371 - Today at 03:00 PM Re: For the good of the sport?
6_ball_man
2X Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/19/07
Posts: 833
A/S/L: 60/m/downtown churchville
Originally Posted By: BOSStull
"It is important for bowlers to understand the specification for oil absorption will not eliminate any bowling balls from competition, as all current balls will be grandfathered in."


No so with balance holes, but with the new specs for static balance, perhaps plugging a balance hole will still leave a ball legal...it will certainly effect how the ball rolls though.
_________________________
In decreasing order of reaction:
Monster Kraken - box 2k dull
Storm Code Red (box finish)
Monster Loch Ness - 4k+polish
Brunswick Gold Rhino Pro (shiny)
Storm IQ Tour30 - 4k dull
Storm Polar Ice - 4k+polish

avatar is out of date

#199372 - Today at 04:24 PM Re: For the good of the sport?
djp1080
Team USA Contender

Registered: 04/20/13
Posts: 412
A/S/L: 70/m/IL
With no balance holes I guess I'll have to talk to my PSO about how that will affect how they roll. At least I'll still will be able to use my 16 lb Hy-Road balls with the 0.058 differential. smile


Edited by djp1080 (Today at 04:25 PM)
#199373 - Today at 04:45 PM Re: For the good of the sport?
82Boat69
Touring Pro Contender

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 621
A/S/L: 70/M/California
USBC did a research paper on static weights a few years ago. The results of their research was that static weights still played a major roll in ball motion.

Based on that study, I'm surprised they've decided to allow more static weight.

Here's the relevant PDF;
http://usbcongress.http.internapcdn.net/...eightsStudy.pdf

#199374 - 8 minutes 25 seconds ago Re: For the good of the sport?
Mkirchie
Pro of the Year Contender

Registered: 01/14/07
Posts: 780
A/S/L: 37/M/New Jersey
If I interpreted what the USBC has said in the video and newly released news correctly, the increase in static weights is to completely eliminate the need for balance holes to bring a ball back to legality. In the video, they were mentioning about how balance holes have evolved to increase flare and hook by significantly increasing differential. With the 3 oz limit, balance holes would be rendered nearly useless for their original purpose and then cannot be used to increase differential and add hook.

In the video, they compare data for a currently legal ball at 1 oz of static weight with a balance hole to the same drilling at 3 oz of static weight and no hole. The ball with the balance hole outhooked the 3 oz ball by around 2 boards according to their data.

Mark
_________________________
Current Average - 225
HG-300(12)
HS-789

