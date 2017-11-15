Sponsored Links







Topic Options Rate This Topic #199366 - 10:20 AM Superstitions? Jason_C

Junior Master



Registered: 11/15/17

Posts: 32

A/S/L: 41/M/New York Does anyone have any odd or strange superstitions that they have to follow on bowling nights? Is there a certain pair of pants or socks you have to wear?



Mine are fairly simple. I have to wear my lucky bowling hat.. the only time I wear it is to bowl.



I also have to listen to 1 of 2 CD's on the way to the lanes. Depends on the weather (Don't ask why that matters I am not sure lol). If it is sunny out I have to listen to "Tooth and Nail" by Dokken and if it is cloudy and raining or snowing I have to listen to "...And Justice For All" by Metallica.



How about anyone else?? A specific meal before bowling maybe??

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

#199370 - 02:56 PM Re: Superstitions? Re: Jason_C] 6_ball_man

2X Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/19/07

Posts: 833

A/S/L: 60/m/downtown churchville Registered: 10/19/07Posts: 833A/S/L: 60/m/downtown churchville Not for me, no. I am not superstitious. I am probably not even partially-stitious. LoL In my regular life I try to make decisions based on evidence. I try to do that at bowling too. _________________________

In decreasing order of reaction:

Monster Kraken - box 2k dull

Storm Code Red (box finish)

Monster Loch Ness - 4k+polish

Brunswick Gold Rhino Pro (shiny)

Storm IQ Tour30 - 4k dull

Storm Polar Ice - 4k+polish



avatar is out of date

Top

Tweet

Preview

