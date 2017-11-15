BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#199366 - Yesterday at 10:20 AM Superstitions?
Jason_C Offline
Junior Master

Registered: 11/15/17
Posts: 32
A/S/L: 41/M/New York
Does anyone have any odd or strange superstitions that they have to follow on bowling nights? Is there a certain pair of pants or socks you have to wear?

Mine are fairly simple. I have to wear my lucky bowling hat.. the only time I wear it is to bowl.

I also have to listen to 1 of 2 CD's on the way to the lanes. Depends on the weather (Don't ask why that matters I am not sure lol). If it is sunny out I have to listen to "Tooth and Nail" by Dokken and if it is cloudy and raining or snowing I have to listen to "...And Justice For All" by Metallica.

How about anyone else?? A specific meal before bowling maybe??

#199370 - Today at 02:56 PM Re: Superstitions?
6_ball_man Offline
2X Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/19/07
Posts: 833
A/S/L: 60/m/downtown churchville
Not for me, no. I am not superstitious. I am probably not even partially-stitious. LoL In my regular life I try to make decisions based on evidence. I try to do that at bowling too.
