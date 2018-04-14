Better Polish

Sponsored Links







A/S/L: 66/m/Il. Action BowlerRegistered: 01/07/14Posts: 272A/S/L: 66/m/Il. My Code Black ball, seemed to be rolling out and hooking too soon, The surface had been roughed up, so I had it polished to about a 1000 grit, but still not were I needed it to be.

I then used Automotive "clay" to polished up a little more, then soaked it in hot water with "Dawn dish soap" and it worked great.

Is the "clay" stuff rubbing compound? I have used that in the past but haven't lately...

A/S/L: 61/M /Georgia Registered: 10/15/11Posts: 1140A/S/L: 61/M /Georgia I may have to give Clay a try. I read that there are different grades of clay rated from fine, medium, and heavy. W9JAB what did you use and what was the process? Use a spinner or hand?

