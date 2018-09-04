Sponsored Links







Some awful lane conditions Jason_C

Junior Master



Registered: 11/15/17

Posts: 32

A/S/L: 41/M/New York Bowled in a charity tourney this weekend. They used a normal house pattern. during Sunday (which my team was lucky enough to make it to) they oiled fresh in the morning. Then again before the afternoon session but the afternoon session was best out of 5 between two teams of 4. Half way through the 4th game the only ball I could keep on the right side of the head pin was my spare ball. I have never seen lanes so burnt up before. All 8 of us were right handed and seemed to be playing similar lines. I tried using urethane and it was too strong. The final game to win it all I used my Brunswick T-zone and was able to manage a 195 to help our team win. We brought back a tradition that was standard up until the team that won it the last 2 years came along and donated half of our winnings back to the scholarship fund. The tourney isn't about the money any way... It was fun but challenging when the oil was gone. Who knew my T-zone would be so good for things other than 10 pins lol

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Re: Some awful lane conditions 6_ball_man

2X Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/19/07

Posts: 833

Interesting...A recent FB post that ran across my feed asked if people would rather bowl on a flood or dry. The overwhelming number of responses said a flood...which I found interesting. A coupla decades ago the ONE thing a proprietor could do to raise scores across his house was put out less oil. (other than house block, which has been a thing for ages, regardless of ball technology).



BTW - My response was "as long as I know what equipment to bring in the door with me I do not care."

avatar is out of date

Re: Some awful lane conditions Dennis Michael





Registered: 12/11/05

Posts: 9681

It's becoming more apparent that bowlers want more oil. In my area anyhow.



In fact, My old house is suffering from the stigma of a weak oil house and teams/leagues are leaving for a neighboring house known for more oil.



It is strange, but there are bowlers with higher averages in the new house. Our Monday league average is 203. Top bowlers are about 220. I find the key is the oiling consistency of the new house. It's the same every week.



The old house had machine breakdowns, and inconsistent oil spread, as well as less volume. The only real bowlers left there are there because of proximity to home. _________________________

Re: Some awful lane conditions 82Boat69

Touring Pro Contender



Registered: 06/24/16

Posts: 621

A/S/L: 70/M/California Those who want more oil might want to be careful for what they wish for.



The house where I bowl has the longest THS at 40'. 70 units up front and less down the pattern. It's a 'great wall' 7 to 7.



All the other houses in the area have shorter patterns, 36' to 38' and less volume.



Those houses produce lot's of big averages and lots of ball motion. When they come to where I bowl, it's 2-8 city with weak 10's or middle hit 7-10's. Averages drop off and complaints are loud.



What they really want is more volume in the 'right' places to guide their ball to the 1-3. What's the point?



Do people want to be better bowlers or just have a high average like everyone else?



Typical house shots have taken spare shooting out of the game. Nobody should be able to average over 200 with just a powerful strike ball. They should be good spares shooters too.



If USBC wants to bring veracity back to bowling, it needs flatter patterns gutter to gutter. 'Bad' shots should not end up in the pocket.

