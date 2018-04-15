Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread

My league bowling has been very lackluster recently. Certainly not throwing the ball poorly, just nothing really pops right now. Last two weeks I've been in the 640's, which is right at average. I'm picking up spares much better again, which I'm pumped about. And I am able to find good lines and stay in the pocket for most of the night, which is also nice. Just can't carry consistently.



This past week I opened with a 244. In the second game, I had to move left a couple boards to stay in the pocket. Unfortunately this opened my angle up and I started wrapping the 10 and left a couple stone 9's. Resulted in a 19x game. Third game, I had way too much angle so dropped a ball down and upped my speed. This fixed my line but gave me less back end so still couldn't carry consistently.



Might start a thread on this, but I'm thinking about upgrading everything to 16 lb. I currently throw 15#. It's a big investment, though, so I'd like to be confident it'll help.

_________________________

Track 508A

Storm IQ Tour Pearl

Brunswick Mastermind



Current Average: 219

High Series:765

High Game: 290