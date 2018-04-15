Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread

BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#199352 - 04/15/18 09:24 PM
Richie V. Offline
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x4

Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4639
A/S/L: 51/M/Brockton, MA
Tonight's bowling, frame-by-frame

I was only ordinary tonight, but I managed not to shoot myself in the foot with single-pin misses. My only opens until the third game were on splits, and I had the misfortune of chopping a fence type of spare in that game.

Result: 158-190-162=510
Average (78 games): 180
Average for last 9 games: 163
Next week's AVG+1 score: 592

Composite average (165 games): 180

Ed was the only one of us over average, and team only won the second game.
_________________________
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-Zone

Career Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288

Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 179 HS: 646 HG: 269
Sunday Niters - Avg: 180 HS: 676 HG: 259
Composite Avg: 180

The Tenth Board: My bowling blog
Richie's BowlSK profile

#199353 - 04/18/18 09:29 PM
Richie V. Offline
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x4

Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4639
A/S/L: 51/M/Brockton, MA
Tonight's bowling, frame-by-frame

I was on one of my weaker pairs tonight, and largely bowled like it, with no strikes on the right lane until the third game. Given how the night went, the 190 third game felt like a moral victory.

Result: 146-110-190=446
Average (90 games): 179
Average for last 9 games: 174
Next week's AVG+1 score: 545

Composite average (168 games): 180

Team managed to split 2-2, with Tom being the high of the bowlers actually there (two of the opponents pre-bowled).
_________________________
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-Zone

Career Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288

Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 179 HS: 646 HG: 269
Sunday Niters - Avg: 180 HS: 676 HG: 259
Composite Avg: 180

The Tenth Board: My bowling blog
Richie's BowlSK profile

#199354 - Yesterday at 03:33 PM
IronMike Offline
Junior Coach

Registered: 12/10/13
Posts: 41
A/S/L: 28/M/North Carolina
My league bowling has been very lackluster recently. Certainly not throwing the ball poorly, just nothing really pops right now. Last two weeks I've been in the 640's, which is right at average. I'm picking up spares much better again, which I'm pumped about. And I am able to find good lines and stay in the pocket for most of the night, which is also nice. Just can't carry consistently.

This past week I opened with a 244. In the second game, I had to move left a couple boards to stay in the pocket. Unfortunately this opened my angle up and I started wrapping the 10 and left a couple stone 9's. Resulted in a 19x game. Third game, I had way too much angle so dropped a ball down and upped my speed. This fixed my line but gave me less back end so still couldn't carry consistently.

Might start a thread on this, but I'm thinking about upgrading everything to 16 lb. I currently throw 15#. It's a big investment, though, so I'd like to be confident it'll help.
_________________________
Track 508A
Storm IQ Tour Pearl
Brunswick Mastermind

Current Average: 219
High Series:765
High Game: 290

#199355 - Yesterday at 03:49 PM
Dennis Michael Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9680
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
I feel like crap, as I blew it for my team in playoffs.

Top 8 teams rolling off for the big money.
We were 3rd in total points and bowled the No6 team.

First game, 201, and we lost by 20.
Second game, 224, and we won by 40.
Third game, 131, and we lost by 30.
Lost 2 games and series, mostly because of me.

Game 3 saw 5 splits. Started with a double, then a 4-9, a 7-9, both strong but high. Let it out some and left a 2-8-10, then a 5-7. Finished with a light hit 4-5 in the 10th. Just horrible!!

So, we don't bowl for the $3500 top prize, and are in the loser's bracket, rolling for $1900. I cost my team $1600.

Had I not bowled, but taken my average less 10 pins, we would have won.
_________________________
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl




#199356 - Today at 10:56 AM
IronMike Offline
Junior Coach

Registered: 12/10/13
Posts: 41
A/S/L: 28/M/North Carolina
Originally Posted By: Dennis Michael
I feel like crap, as I blew it for my team in playoffs.


Never fun to leave a bad series out there like that at the end.

But look at the season as a whole. Bet they wouldn't have been in that position to begin with had you not been contributing better than that in all the other weeks.

Shake it off and bounce back to make sure y'all get the $1900! thumbsup
_________________________
Track 508A
Storm IQ Tour Pearl
Brunswick Mastermind

Current Average: 219
High Series:765
High Game: 290

