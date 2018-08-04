BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#199324 - 04/08/18 10:09 AM Original Gamebreaker
Which of the current Ebonite balls or possibly other brands

most closely resembles the original Gamebreaker.

#199328 - 04/09/18 12:56 PM Re: Original Gamebreaker
The original Gamebreaker had an RG that was lower than current balls are allowed to be made, by USBC rules.

So its going to be hard to find one just like it.

But I've thrown every ball from the line, and the new Gamebreaker 3 is my favorite. Its very smooth rolling and the pin carry seems better than average. Its not an exact replica, but its close enough to give you the characteristics.
#199346 - Today at 07:28 AM Re: Original Gamebreaker
or the GB2 still available with the original cover. This would be the closest you can get to the GB
