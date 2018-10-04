BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#199329 - 04/10/18 10:08 AM Recommendations requested
Jason_C
Junior Master

Registered: 11/15/17
Posts: 31
A/S/L: 41/M/New York
Can anyone recommend a good all purpose cleaner? Something that will work on all finishes. Just a decent cleaner to use between bowling days.

your recommendations are appreciated. Thank You


Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

#199330 - 04/10/18 11:45 AM Re: Recommendations requested
82Boat69
Touring Pro Contender

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 618
A/S/L: 70/M/California
Powerhouse.


#199331 - 04/10/18 01:19 PM Re: Recommendations requested
djp1080
Team USA Contender

Registered: 04/20/13
Posts: 411
A/S/L: 70/m/IL


#199332 - 04/10/18 04:55 PM Re: Recommendations requested
Jason_C
Junior Master

Registered: 11/15/17
Posts: 31
A/S/L: 41/M/New York
I was wondering how well this works. I used the "scuff" cleaner they have to take the shine off of my Tag Cannon


#199334 - 04/10/18 10:19 PM Re: Recommendations requested
Dennis Michael
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9678
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
I use: 1/3 Simple Green liquid, 1/3 alcohol, and 1/3 water.
_________________________
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl





#199336 - Yesterday at 11:34 AM Re: Recommendations requested
W9JAB
Action Bowler

Registered: 01/07/14
Posts: 271
A/S/L: 66/m/Il.
I use 1/2 simple Green 1/2 alcohol.
_________________________
L/T 48
Code Black


#199338 - Yesterday at 04:06 PM Re: Recommendations requested
Mkirchie
Pro of the Year Contender

Registered: 01/14/07
Posts: 778
A/S/L: 37/M/New Jersey
I use the same combo as Dennis. I mix it in a repurposed 32 oz spray bottle putting in 10 oz of each in the bottle. I originally bought a nice large bottle of Simple Green at least 3-4 years ago. I still can make at least one more batch and I clean all my equipment after league.

Mark
_________________________
Current Average - 225
HG-300(12)
HS-789


#199341 - Today at 12:12 PM Re: Recommendations requested
Jason_C
Junior Master

Registered: 11/15/17
Posts: 31
A/S/L: 41/M/New York
When you say Simple Green are y'all talking about this stuff here?

https://www.amazon.com/Simple-Green-Buil...ds=Simple+Green


#199343 - Today at 03:09 PM Re: Recommendations requested
Dennis Michael
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9678
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
_________________________
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl








