I'm pizzed at my ball driller Dennis Michael





Registered: 12/11/05

Posts: 9676

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9676
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill

I have changed balls, eliminated all asymmetrical cores, got a Urethane ball, highly polished others, and have tried to get the ball rolling faster.

I just cant generate the ball speed needed before my revs take over and crash the head pin. 2-3 splits per game is killing me.

I'm not a banker into the dry, but I do have a 12 board turn in the final 10 feet.



It is causing me so much trouble, that my ball driller made a recommendation.

He went to a seminar and learned about a drill pattern for just my problem. So, he asked me to give him an older ball so he could try an experiment on it that may help me. And, this would be his first attempt at this drilling.



I don't understand the drill change. But, he took a ball that had been drilled at 35x4x65. Plugged it. And, it now has the pin under and outside of the ring finger. The grip center line is now away from the cg to the left. It just doesn't relate to any drilling pattern I know of.



But, the most disturbing thing is... This was his suggestion to try this. It was myown ball that I gave him. AND, HE CHARGED ME TO DO THIS!!!



WTH, and he said with a smile, and I only will charge for materials. So, two new finger grips, a new Switch grip sleeve and bottom screw plus plug material only cost me $52 . His wall price sheet shows finger grips at $3.50 each, and the switch grip at $15, without thumb insert. So, that's $22. Did the plug material cost $30??



WTH!!



Thank you for the favor!!



I've been in this



I left the ball there and didn't pay for his FAVOR.

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Re: I'm pizzed at my ball driller Mkirchie





Registered: 01/14/07

Posts: 777

Registered: 01/14/07
Posts: 777
A/S/L: 37/M/New Jersey

What you were charged does sound ridiculous based on only charging for materials. My teammate is annoyed with the current driller at the shop at my center. He's not as experienced as others we have had in the past and my teammate has needed a new ball redrilled twice because of mistakes. The first time was layout and the second time was because the span on one of his fingers was misdrilled by over 1/4 of an inch too long. Obviously, it was causing pain.



I'm worried about going there myself when I decide to get a new ball. I'm tempted to start going to the shop at a different center.



Re: I'm pizzed at my ball driller Dennis Michael





Registered: 12/11/05

Posts: 9676

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9676
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill



that drilling was just horrible. The pin under and out made the ball react in 20-25 feet. it over turned in the dry. But, never finished in the oil.



I saw the ball driller today. I told him to trash that ball. He said he thought he drilled it to roll out. WTH?



Well, I left it there permanently. He did say, he was going to try it, as he wasn't really sure what it would do.



Re: I'm pizzed at my ball driller mmalsed

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/18/10

Posts: 1378

