#199323 - 04/08/18 09:46 AM I'm pizzed at my ball driller
Dennis Michael Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9676
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
Since my Knee operations, I have lost a lot of speed. Now, my revs are far in excess of my speed, and I'm really struggling.
I have changed balls, eliminated all asymmetrical cores, got a Urethane ball, highly polished others, and have tried to get the ball rolling faster.
I just cant generate the ball speed needed before my revs take over and crash the head pin. 2-3 splits per game is killing me.
I'm not a banker into the dry, but I do have a 12 board turn in the final 10 feet.

It is causing me so much trouble, that my ball driller made a recommendation.
He went to a seminar and learned about a drill pattern for just my problem. So, he asked me to give him an older ball so he could try an experiment on it that may help me. And, this would be his first attempt at this drilling.

I don't understand the drill change. But, he took a ball that had been drilled at 35x4x65. Plugged it. And, it now has the pin under and outside of the ring finger. The grip center line is now away from the cg to the left. It just doesn't relate to any drilling pattern I know of.

But, the most disturbing thing is... This was his suggestion to try this. It was myown ball that I gave him. AND, HE CHARGED ME TO DO THIS!!!

WTH, and he said with a smile, and I only will charge for materials. So, two new finger grips, a new Switch grip sleeve and bottom screw plus plug material only cost me $52 . His wall price sheet shows finger grips at $3.50 each, and the switch grip at $15, without thumb insert. So, that's $22. Did the plug material cost $30??

WTH!!

Thank you for the favor!!

I've been in this Pro Shop since I switched houses, 7 years. And, stayed when I switched houses away. Well, I will switch proshops as well now.

I left the ball there and didn't pay for his FAVOR.


LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl




Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
#199325 - 04/08/18 10:48 AM Re: I'm pizzed at my ball driller
Mkirchie Offline
Pro of the Year Contender

Registered: 01/14/07
Posts: 777
A/S/L: 37/M/New Jersey
What you were charged does sound ridiculous based on only charging for materials. My teammate is annoyed with the current driller at the shop at my center. He's not as experienced as others we have had in the past and my teammate has needed a new ball redrilled twice because of mistakes. The first time was layout and the second time was because the span on one of his fingers was misdrilled by over 1/4 of an inch too long. Obviously, it was causing pain.

I'm worried about going there myself when I decide to get a new ball. I'm tempted to start going to the shop at a different center.

Mark
Current Average - 225
HG-300(12)
HS-789

#199333 - Yesterday at 10:18 PM Re: I'm pizzed at my ball driller
Dennis Michael Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9676
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
I went to the lanes on Sunday morn. The asst was running the Pro Shop. So, I took the ball to try it.

that drilling was just horrible. The pin under and out made the ball react in 20-25 feet. it over turned in the dry. But, never finished in the oil.

I saw the ball driller today. I told him to trash that ball. He said he thought he drilled it to roll out. WTH?

Well, I left it there permanently. He did say, he was going to try it, as he wasn't really sure what it would do.

I'm not his guinea pig.
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl




#199337 - Today at 12:32 PM Re: I'm pizzed at my ball driller
mmalsed Online content
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/18/10
Posts: 1378
A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA
yeah - you should not get charged for being a guinea pig. frown
Avg: 206
Season High Gm: 279 / Lifetime: 290
Season High Ser: 762 / Lifetime: 762

16# IQ Tour Pearl/16# Crux/16# Marvel S/15#White Dot

"Gotta kick at the darkness 'till it bleeds daylight"

