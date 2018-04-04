Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread

Had a profitable last couple of weeks- the center I bowl in on Wednesday nights runs a couple of "break the bank" events during league. They designate 3 frames in the first and second games that you need to strike in, and 2 more in the 3rd plus you need all 3 in the 10th to win. The other one is a "super break the bank", with the only difference is you need one more strike a game, still need the 3 in the 10th of the 3rd game. The old format was just 3 strikes a game, 4/game for the super, neither required 3 in the 10th before. Since they went to the 3 in the 10th format a few years ago, I hadn't been able to break either one.

So earlier this season, the super bank got up to $9000+ before someone broke it, so what do I do? Break it 9 days later for $220 after it started over. Not complaining, though, it was $220 more than I walked in with.

So flash forward to last week- I break the regular bank for $2772 while shooting 241-268-300-809, then break it again this week for $117. So hopefully my mental block about breaking it is behind me, and I can focus on the super bank, which is over $4k again.

