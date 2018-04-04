|
|
|
|
|
#199315 - 04/04/18 09:03 AM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
|
Junior Master
Registered: 12/10/13
Posts: 39
A/S/L: 28/M/North Carolina
|
Welp, another good news/bad news night bowling for me and my squad.
I finally have seemed to get back into my groove. Threw a 244/277/201 for a 722 series. Had 13 X's in a row between games one and two. Game two was my 5th 11 strike game of the season (still seeking my first 300). Had the front 8 and just completely lost the ball out of my hand in the 9th. Yanked it back into the head pin and got lucky leaving only the 3-6-10. Thought I was gonna have a church up there. Game 3 I probably jumped the gun on a ball change, then compounded the mistake by whiffing a couple 10 pins and chopping a bucket. Switched back to my original ball in the 8th and took it off the sheet to salvage my 200/700.
That was the good news. The bad news is we, yet again, ran into a buzz saw. Any other team and we likely would have swept last night. Both of the first two games our team scored 1200+ HC and we lost both of them (the first by 100+ pins!). Barely scraped away a point in the 3rd game. Lost total with a 355x score, which ended up being good for the second best team series in the house last night. Team we bowled had two 16x averages throw 250+ the first game. One of 'em dropped a 325 HC game, and ended up with an 83x HC series. Pretty tough to beat that.
_________________________
Track 508A
Storm IQ Tour Pearl
Brunswick Mastermind
Current Average: 219
High Series:765
High Game: 290
|
Top
|
|
|
|
Sponsored Links
Legend
Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
|
|
Top
|
|
|
|
#199317 - 04/05/18 11:18 AM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
|
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x4
Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4636
A/S/L: 51/M/Brockton, MA
|
Last night's bowling, frame-by-frame
While this is a different night if I make more of my single pins, I did have a decent game in a game other than the first, and carry was more the issue in the third.Result
: 150-196-147=493Average (84 games)
: 180Average for last 9 games
: 164Next week's AVG+1 score
: 626Composite average (156 games)
: 180
I didn't remember Si shooting 500 since we started bowling together again, but he did last night with a 515, thanks to a 213 third game. We won the third game, and total came down to the other anchor getting pins off a spare, which he didn't. Tom also chipped in a 234 third game and had a 549.
_________________________
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-ZoneCareer Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 180 HS: 646 HG: 269
Sunday Niters - Avg: 180 HS: 676 HG: 259
Composite Avg: 180The Tenth Board
: My bowling blogRichie's BowlSK profile
|
Top
|
|
|
|
#199321 - 04/06/18 01:53 PM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
|
Virtual League Champion
Registered: 01/07/08
Posts: 1159
A/S/L: 51/M/Virginia Beach, VA
|
Had a profitable last couple of weeks- the center I bowl in on Wednesday nights runs a couple of "break the bank" events during league. They designate 3 frames in the first and second games that you need to strike in, and 2 more in the 3rd plus you need all 3 in the 10th to win. The other one is a "super break the bank", with the only difference is you need one more strike a game, still need the 3 in the 10th of the 3rd game. The old format was just 3 strikes a game, 4/game for the super, neither required 3 in the 10th before. Since they went to the 3 in the 10th format a few years ago, I hadn't been able to break either one.
So earlier this season, the super bank got up to $9000+ before someone broke it, so what do I do? Break it 9 days later for $220 after it started over. Not complaining, though, it was $220 more than I walked in with.
So flash forward to last week- I break the regular bank for $2772 while shooting 241-268-300-809, then break it again this week for $117. So hopefully my mental block about breaking it is behind me, and I can focus on the super bank, which is over $4k again.
_________________________
Experience is something you get immediately after you need it most
Bowl up a Storm!
|
Top
|
|
|
|
#199326 - 04/08/18 09:49 PM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
|
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x4
Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4636
A/S/L: 51/M/Brockton, MA
|
Tonight's bowling, frame-by-frame
Carry was a major issue tonight, as I left 13 single pins, 10 of which were corner pins. I missed four of the single pins, but, on a lot of nights, I wouldn't have had to shoot them. The second game was almost clean, despite the big split, as I slid the 6 in the vicinity of the 7.Result
: 143-177-161=481Average (75 games)
: 180Average for last 9 games
: 165Next week's AVG+1 score
: 559Composite average (159 games)
: 180
Peter returned tonight, but we still lost all eight to first place.
_________________________
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-ZoneCareer Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 180 HS: 646 HG: 269
Sunday Niters - Avg: 180 HS: 676 HG: 259
Composite Avg: 180The Tenth Board
: My bowling blogRichie's BowlSK profile
|
Top
|
|
|
|
#199335 - Yesterday at 10:30 PM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2017-18 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
|
Virtual League Champion
Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9676
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
|
the rolloffs start next week. We ended 3rd first half and 4th second. But, second over all in total points.
So, the top 8 teams are rolling for $3200 over the next 3 weeks. We already won $800 for the first half and $750 for the second. Worst we can do in rolloff is $2200, placing 8th.
So, a good year, on Monday.
Thursday rolloffs start next week. We are 3rd in total points, so the wild card team of the top 4. League was in thirds. So, one winner in each , plus us as wild card.
We won the Sr League today, winning both halves. Banquet and payout in 2 weeks. Since we won both halves, there is NO rolloff. This team has won the past 2 Summers, and the past 2 Fall leagues. There are rumbles to break us up. IDK why, we were in 7th just 5 weeks ago. Never lost another game.
Edited by Dennis Michael (Yesterday at 10:33 PM)
_________________________
LM - Black Diamond 15#
Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#
Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#
Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl
|
Top
|
|
|
|
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything
on Amazon.com
or eBay
please use these links to go to the web sites.
This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all!
The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com
and eBay
will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.