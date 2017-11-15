BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#199329 - Today at 10:08 AM Recommendations requested
Can anyone recommend a good all purpose cleaner? Something that will work on all finishes. Just a decent cleaner to use between bowling days.

your recommendations are appreciated. Thank You

#199330 - Today at 11:45 AM Re: Recommendations requested
Powerhouse.

#199331 - Today at 01:19 PM Re: Recommendations requested
#199332 - Today at 04:55 PM Re: Recommendations requested
I was wondering how well this works. I used the "scuff" cleaner they have to take the shine off of my Tag Cannon

