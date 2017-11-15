Sponsored Links







Some awful lane conditions

Jason_C



Registered: 11/15/17

Posts: 28

A/S/L: 41/M/New York Bowled in a charity tourney this weekend. They used a normal house pattern. during Sunday (which my team was lucky enough to make it to) they oiled fresh in the morning. Then again before the afternoon session but the afternoon session was best out of 5 between two teams of 4. Half way through the 4th game the only ball I could keep on the right side of the head pin was my spare ball. I have never seen lanes so burnt up before. All 8 of us were right handed and seemed to be playing similar lines. I tried using urethane and it was too strong. The final game to win it all I used my Brunswick T-zone and was able to manage a 195 to help our team win. We brought back a tradition that was standard up until the team that won it the last 2 years came along and donated half of our winnings back to the scholarship fund. The tourney isn't about the money any way... It was fun but challenging when the oil was gone. Who knew my T-zone would be so good for things other than 10 pins lol

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

